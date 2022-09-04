Rolling into the great prairie

There was a sign at the small town of Browning, Montana (population 1,016) that proudly said, “Where the mountains meet the prairie.”

I had just ridden my bicycle southeast from Glacier National Park out of the mountains and out onto rolling grasslands and didn’t know what to expect. I was on a two-week solo, self-supported tour bike ride across Montana into North Dakota that would cover a shade more than 1,000 miles. Behind me in the distance, about 50 miles or so, was the faint outline of the jagged peaks of northwestern Montana, and in front I saw flat gold and yellow fields — not a tree in sight. The change in environment was jarring.

Before leaving Browning, I stopped at Nation’s Burger Station for a midday refuel. Nation’s is in reference to the Blackfeet Nation reservation. Most everyone in Browning is Native American. I stepped into the small burger stand, and it sounded like a dance party was going on. Pop/rock classics were blaring loud enough to force people to raise their voices to place an order. Young people in the back at the grills were singing and swaying along to the Clash and Cher. After downing an extra large Coke, a cheeseburger, fries and loading my water bottles with ice, I pedaled east into an ocean of grass fields. After a few miles, I could look in any direction and only see golden fields and blue skies, split by the straight line of the highway. It was another world.

My goal for the day was to spend the night in Cut Bank, Montana (population 2,369). The way I went added up to more than 75 miles of riding for the day. I decided to treat myself to an RV park in Cut Bank that had showers (my first in four days of riding). At the Cut Bank RV park, I bumped into skilled, professional migrant workers. Guys were living out of RVs for months working on the nearby oil pipeline. Other RV parks along my route included road construction workers and harvesters. The harvesters I met were from Oklahoma.

“We start out in Kansas and move north as the wheat ripens,” the woman said who was looking after four sandy-haired kids playing in the RV park. “We’re going to stop at the Canadian border this year, so we’re almost done with this year’s harvest.” The woman explained that many farmers can’t afford to own all of the equipment and hire help to harvest their grain, so contract harvesters come through and gather the grain.

“The combines cost about $650,000,” she said. “Farmers can’t afford that. But farming is changing. I don’t know how long we’ll be able to do this. Corporations are buying up the farms and doing the harvesting themselves.”

I passed through Great Falls, Montana (population 58,000) mostly on bike paths along the Missouri River. The town is proud of its Lewis and Clark connections, but the “Great” falls are no more, having been mostly drowned under a reservoir.

On my way to Circle, Montana (population 615), I caught up with Christine, another tour biker who started out in Port Townsend, Washington. It was a day of long, grinding uphills and quick downhills in 90-degree heat. As I pulled alongside her, she let loose with a string of F-bombs.

“I’m ready to get on a train to Minnesota and skip this (blankety-blank) east Montana,” she said as she puffed up another hill.

We rode into Circle and learned that it was the first day of the county fair and there was a pro rodeo that night. After visiting the grocery store, we met another tour biker named Helmut from Austria who was riding back and forth across the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m on my way to New York, but I don’t have to be there until October,” he said. “So, I think I’ll go to New Brunswick first.”

He was putting in massive miles each day. That day he was on mile 110.

We asked if he’d ever seen a rodeo. “No. What is rodeo?”

So after dinner, we took Helmet to his first rodeo. He was tickled.

“I can see that these horses and riders must be very skilled to do this,” he said after watching the calf roping event.

We three tour bikers stuck out in the crowd of folks dressed in cowboy hats and boots like nuns at a rave party.

“Now you can repeat that famous American line if someone asks, ‘This is not my first rodeo,’” Christine told Helmut as we left the rodeo for our campground. The joke was lost on the Austrian.

In Glendive, Montana (population 4,935), I stealth camped along the Yellowstone River bottoms near town. Here the Yellowstone River (the same one that originates in Yellowstone National Park) passes through on its way to join the Missouri River farther north in North Dakota.

From Glendive, I continued east and camped in the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in west North Dakota. The park is known for its badlands and grasslands. It is adjacent to the Little Missouri National Grassland. The two wild critters at the park that impressed me were prairie dogs and bison. A small bison herd sauntered past my campsite several times.

My last stop was Dickinson, North Dakota (population 17,787). This busy town has oil and a fun dinosaur museum. The area was a real Jurassic world a few years ago, and the critters left behind a lot of their bones.

I wanted to keep riding to the East Coast, but life gets in the way. With the help of a friendly local bike shop and motel manager, I boxed up my bike and flew out of the tiny regional airport back to Idaho Falls. If all goes to plan, next year I’d like to finish the last 2,000 miles to the East Coast.

Jerry Painter is a longtime East Idaho journalist and outdoorsman.