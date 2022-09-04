Read full article on original website
RSVP for TEMPO Madison 40th Anniversary Gala – Isthmus
Media release: TEMPO Madison is celebrating 40 years as the city’s premiere networking organization for professional and executive women with a gala on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Monona Terrace. Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour, is the keynote speaker...
Madison College to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
It’s a day we will never forget. To honor the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the terrorist attacks and the police, fire and EMT workers who risked their lives to help save others, Madison College is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this week. The event is free and open to the public.
Chicago man drowns in Wisconsin River
A 34-year-old Chicago man drowned Sunday in the Wisconsin River just north of Wisconsin Dells.
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
Roger Schluter Obituary (2022) – Madison, WI
BARABOO – Roger Lee Schluter, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. Roger was born on May 23, 1928, in the township of Ironton, the son of Orra G. and Maude M. (Pearson) Schluter. He was the youngest son of four sisters and two brothers. When Roger was three years old, his family moved to a farm north of Baraboo where he attended a one room elementary school at Lower Webster Prairie before graduating from Baraboo High School.
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
Sun Prairie police respond to double stabbing
The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to locate a suspect. State Superintendent 1:1 addresses concerns for schools around the state. NBC15's Leigh Mills sat down with the State Superintendent to talk about the upcoming year and her concerns for schools around the state as we come out of the pandemic.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois
Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
Man shot on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
Thousands of Beanie Babies found in Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There were many things people collected throughout the 90’s, but not like Beanie Babies The toys were stuffed with pellets, or beans, rather than the conventional stuffing. One Rockford house was still filled with Beanie Babies nearly 30 years later. Jolly Estate Sales could not believe the amount of Beanie Babies […]
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
Police: Two people stabbed in early morning attack in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people were stabbed in an early morning attack in Sun Prairie Tuesday, police said. Officers were sent to a home on Jones Street just before 3 a.m. after someone called 911. Police said the suspect left the scene before they arrived. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and...
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
27-year-old shot, seriously injured on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot on Madison’s south side Sunday, police said. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Moorland Road at around 11:30 a.m. and found the 27-year-old outside. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that the shooting...
All westbound lanes of I-90 back open after being closed for 8+ hours at Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 have reopened following a crash between two semi-trucks at U.S. Highway 12 Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said there were minor injuries from the crash. The interstate opened up again at 4 a.m....
Woman rescued from Rock River in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — First responders rescued a woman from the Rock River in Janesville Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said crews were called to the Centerway bridge around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a woman clinging to a safety cable under the bridge. Police officers who got to the scene first dropped the 63-year-old woman a rope, which kept her in place until firefighters could give her a life jacket.
