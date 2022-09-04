ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Shooting Suspect Deemed Competent to Stand Trial

A man charged in a 2020 shooting case in Green Bay has been deemed competent to stand trial. 25-year-old Sedric King pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He is accused of shooting his father,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man involved in a pedestrian vs. train accident. Police say the incident happened near Pioneer Dr. around 2:13 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with any information regarding the case, is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department...
OSHKOSH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Your Green Bay Fall Guide

SATURDAYS, 7 AM-12 PM THROUGH OCT. 29, DOWNTOWN GREEN BAY, WASHINGTON STREET. Over 75 vendors set up shop on Washington Street every Saturday to sell fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, cheese, crafts and more. Consider freshly picked apples from Apple Lane Orchard or maybe a delicious apple pie from Yoder’s Fried Pies. And from 9-11:30 am, you can catch live music.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

UW-Green Bay’s Kassie Van Remortel honored by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks – Inside UW-Green Bay News

Congratulations are in order for Kassie Van Remortel who retires from her service at UW-Green Bay this week. With more than 20 years at the university, her positive leadership will be felt at the university for years to come. One of her co-workers recently shared an article in the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, specifically on page 24.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman dies in Manitowoc County highway crash

TOWN OF CENTERVILLE (WLUK) -- An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman died after crashing into the back of a flatbed truck on I-43 in Manitowoc County. It happened Wednesday just after 8 p.m. on I-43 at County Highway XX in the town of Centerville. The preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

UPDATE: One dead in head-on crash in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- UPDATE: One person is dead after a head-on crash in Menominee County. Menominee Tribal Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 47, just south of the Village of Neopit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. All other...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Car collides with motorcycle in Oshkosh; police ask people to avoid the area

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are asking people to avoid the area after a car collided with a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Koeller Street at Witzel Avenue in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department says the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Drug Task Force seizes over $20k worth of fentanyl and meth in Pulaski, 3 suspects in custody

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation led the Brown County Drug Task Force to Pulaski where over $20 thousand worth of fentanyl and Methamphetamine were seized. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the Drug Task Force seized over 70 grams of fentanyl, over 330 grams of meth, $13,000 in cash, and a handgun. The drugs combine for roughly $23,000 in street value.
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
FOND DU LAC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI

