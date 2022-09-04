Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
Fox11online.com
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Shooting Suspect Deemed Competent to Stand Trial
A man charged in a 2020 shooting case in Green Bay has been deemed competent to stand trial. 25-year-old Sedric King pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He is accused of shooting his father,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes have reopened on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls after a crash
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls. Authorities say that all lanes have now been reopened. The crash took just under an hour to clear. Original Story: All lanes blocked...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
WBAY Green Bay
18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man involved in a pedestrian vs. train accident. Police say the incident happened near Pioneer Dr. around 2:13 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with any information regarding the case, is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Your Green Bay Fall Guide
SATURDAYS, 7 AM-12 PM THROUGH OCT. 29, DOWNTOWN GREEN BAY, WASHINGTON STREET. Over 75 vendors set up shop on Washington Street every Saturday to sell fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, cheese, crafts and more. Consider freshly picked apples from Apple Lane Orchard or maybe a delicious apple pie from Yoder’s Fried Pies. And from 9-11:30 am, you can catch live music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
18-year-old man killed by train in Oshkosh, police say
An 18-year-old man died after authorities say he was hit by a train in Oshkosh early Sunday morning.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
UW-Green Bay’s Kassie Van Remortel honored by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks – Inside UW-Green Bay News
Congratulations are in order for Kassie Van Remortel who retires from her service at UW-Green Bay this week. With more than 20 years at the university, her positive leadership will be felt at the university for years to come. One of her co-workers recently shared an article in the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, specifically on page 24.
Fox11online.com
Woman dies in Manitowoc County highway crash
TOWN OF CENTERVILLE (WLUK) -- An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman died after crashing into the back of a flatbed truck on I-43 in Manitowoc County. It happened Wednesday just after 8 p.m. on I-43 at County Highway XX in the town of Centerville. The preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
UPDATE: One dead in head-on crash in Menominee County
MENOMINEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- UPDATE: One person is dead after a head-on crash in Menominee County. Menominee Tribal Police say an officer witnessed the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 47, just south of the Village of Neopit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. All other...
Fox11online.com
Car collides with motorcycle in Oshkosh; police ask people to avoid the area
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are asking people to avoid the area after a car collided with a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Koeller Street at Witzel Avenue in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department says the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Drug Task Force seizes over $20k worth of fentanyl and meth in Pulaski, 3 suspects in custody
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation led the Brown County Drug Task Force to Pulaski where over $20 thousand worth of fentanyl and Methamphetamine were seized. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the Drug Task Force seized over 70 grams of fentanyl, over 330 grams of meth, $13,000 in cash, and a handgun. The drugs combine for roughly $23,000 in street value.
wearegreenbay.com
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Accused of Breaking into Her Daughters Home to Steal Items
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly broke into her daughter’s home to steal several items. Officers were called to the victim’s home at around 1:00 p.m. on August 23rd after the victim returned home to find her house in shambles. Numerous items were reported...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
Comments / 1