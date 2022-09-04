ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State, Oregon women's basketball series breaks up into two weeks for 22-23 season, no Stanford at home

Oregon State and Oregon play their annual two-game women’s basketball rivalry series on separate weeks, rather than the same weekend, during the 2022-23 season. The Pac-12 released a framework for the upcoming season’s 18-game conference schedule Thursday. Since 2013, Oregon and OSU have played their series in back-to-back games, except for the 2020-21 pandemic season.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State's James Rawls parlays patience, drive to become an important part of potent defensive line

Patience is prominent in James Rawls’ personal toolbox. It has paid off for the Oregon State defensive end. Rawls had a goal to play college football, but didn’t get any FBS or FCS offers during his days at Mira Costa High in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Good thing, as he didn’t quite have the academics to qualify for a four-year school. Rawls went the junior college route.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

After long wait, Oregon Ducks' Marcus Harper poised for 1st career start

By any count, it was a long time since Marcus Harper II had seen meaningful action in a football game. The Oregon Ducks third-year sophomore offensive lineman appeared in six games in 2021 for a total of 16 offensive snaps in lopsided situations. But when left guard Ryan Walk left last week’s season opener against Georgia with a knee injury, it finally was Harper’s time to see significant playing time.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How fast can freshman Jahlil Florence push for bigger role in Oregon Ducks secondary?

If you didn’t watch last week’s game you probably wouldn’t know Jahlil Florence was one of four Oregon true freshmen to debut against Georgia. The cornerback didn’t record a statistic while playing nearly the entire second half, but that’s actually a good sign of things to come. UGA chose not to throw in Florence’s direction so he had fewer opportunities to make plays.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent

There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
EUGENE, OR
#Boise State#Fresno State#Jonathan Smith#American Football#College Football#Oregon State
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks plummet from AP poll after loss to Georgia

The Oregon Ducks dropped out of one of the two major polls after getting decimated by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. The Ducks fell to 26th overall with 131 points in the AP poll, and No. 24 with 206 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs. That’s down from No. 11 with 831 and 920 points in the respective preseason polls.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent

Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Where Dan Lanning wants to see Bo Nix improve as Oregon Ducks prepare for home opener

After a less than stellar debut, Bo Nix still has the support of his head coach and teammates entering the Oregon Ducks’ home opener. Nix completed 21 of 36 passes for 173 yards, threw two interceptions and had eight carries for 37 yards in Oregon’s 49-3 loss to Georgia. He opened the game 13 of 18 with both of his two interceptions — the second one was especially costly — and finished just 8 for his last 19.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Blake Purchase, 4-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added another blue chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Blake Purchase, a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado, committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. He chose Oregon over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Washington and Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Purchase is the No. 1 player in Colorado,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows

Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
OREGON STATE
