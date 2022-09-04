Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
localocnews.com
California Professional Firefighters endorses Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen
Garden Grove Mayor Pro Tem and cancer researcher Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen announced receiving an endorsement from the California Professional Firefighters in her race for California State Assembly District 70. “Diedre has had the backs of local public safety personnel, including Orange County’s firefighters, as a Garden Grove City Councilmember,” said...
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Council Selects New City Seal Design
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
High heat advisory extended in Orange County
The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures continuing to reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees in many cities in Orange County through Friday, 9/9. Residents are encouraged to take precautions to avoid-heated illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and people with chronic medical conditions who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Putuidem Kiicha Hut Burns in Labor Day Fire
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Local Coast Guard terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel
The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of an illegal charter vessel during a joint operation with the Marina Del Rey Sheriffs while patrolling the harbor to ensure boater safety in Marina Del Rey over Labor Day weekend. A law enforcement team boarded the 58-foot pleasure craft, Beirut, which was operating...
localocnews.com
City to Enter Wastewater Agreement with Santa Margarita Water District
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Sixteen students from Los Angeles area named Top STEM Students
Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science are thrilled to announce that 16 students from the Los Angeles, California area are among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country. They have been named to a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students.
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
Criminal charges filed against Amplify Energy for the Huntington Beach Oil Spill
SANTA ANA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer today announced the filing of misdemeanor charges against Amplify Energy, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline (collectively, “Amplify”) for discharging approximately 25,000 gallons of petroleum from an underwater pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach in October 2021. The charges are the result of an investigation led by the California Department of Justice, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. As part of a plea agreement entered today in the Orange County Superior Court, Amplify will plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges, pay $4.9 million in fines and penalties to the state and the county in what is believed to be the largest state misdemeanor criminal fine in Orange County history, and be placed on probation for 12 months. Amplify separately will pay a $7.1 million federal fine and also will reimburse federal agencies for expenses incurred during the response to the spill.
localocnews.com
Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® raises awareness of rail safety during Rail Safety Month
In recognition of Rail Safety Month and U.S. Rail Safety Week in September, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will partner with California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL) to spread awareness about the importance of safety around train tracks.
localocnews.com
Free salsa class at the MainPlace Mall to be held on Sep. 24
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a salsa class for its MyPerks loyalty program members led by local instructor Julio Alzamora. There will be two classes held in the MainPlace Mall MyPerks Lounge on Saturday, September 24th, at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wine margaritas (21+ only) and light appetizers served by Three Roots Mexican Cocina will be provided free of charge.
localocnews.com
The 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival returns to Santa Ana on Sept. 17-18
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana’s 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival celebrating our community’s vibrant Latino and Hispanic culture is back after a two-year absence during the pandemic!. Fiestas Patrias is taking place on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, 2022. The festivities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Finalists chosen for Dragon Kim Foundation’s 2022 Dragon Challenge
The Dragon Kim Foundation, an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions, has announced the finalists for the 2022 Dragon Challenge competition to be held at the Winifred Smith Hall at UCI in Irvine on Thursday, September 8 at 7 PM.
localocnews.com
See the final Santa Ana Dog Park design this Saturday at Centennial Park
The city of Santa Ana is hosting an in-person community meeting to review the final concept design for the first dog park in Santa Ana on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. The final concept design showcases the ideas the community requested. The meeting will take place at the...
localocnews.com
Orange County to release the new 2021 Hate Crimes Report
SANTA ANA, Calif. (September 6, 2022) — On September 15, 2022, the public is invited to participate in the virtual release of the 2021 Orange County (OC) Hate Crimes Report, where the Orange County Human Relations Commission (Commission) will present Orange County hate activity trends for 2021. The County produces and publishes this report annually to increase awareness, strengthen hate crime prevention programming, and promote a bias-free community. The Report will be available online upon release on the OC Human Relations Commission website at http://occommunityservices.org/ochrc.
localocnews.com
Tardif for Assembly event set for Sep. 14 at Avila’s El Ranchito in Santa Ana
Please join the campaign to elect Mike Tardif to the 68th Assembly District for a fundraising event on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Santa Ana Avila’s El Ranchito, which is located at 2201 E 1st St. Come by and meet Mike Tardif....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Capo Unified Students Promote Diversity, Understanding Through ‘No Place for Hate’ Initiative
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
InWonder Academy Looks to Provide Dream School Experience
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Seal Beach cooling center to remain open through Friday
Due to the continued hot weather, the cooling center located at the Seal Beach Tennis Center (3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach) will remain open though this Friday, September 9, 2022 until 9:00pm. As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen...
localocnews.com
Community invited to attend Elevate Women’s Conference in Los Alamitos
The City of Los Alamitos invites you to attend the “Elevate” Women’s Conference on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center. In this half day conference, you will open your mind to new concepts that will help you...
Comments / 0