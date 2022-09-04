ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
bismarcknd.gov

Bismarck's Yard Waste Drop Off Site 2 Temporarily Closed

Bismarck's yard waste drop Site 2 - Onyx Drive & E LaSalle Drive is temporarily closed due to construction. Residents are asked to use the *temporary grass sites that have been set up. Branches are not accepted at any of the yard waste drop sites as they contaminate the grass...
BISMARCK, ND
bismarcknd.gov

Traffic Data Solutions to Conduct Traffic Counts in Bismarck & Mandan

The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has hired Traffic Data Solutions (TDS) to collect traffic counts at various major intersections in Bismarck and Mandan. The collection effort will begin on September 9, 2022, and end on October 1, 2022. For the project, TDS will place traffic counting cameras at the...
BISMARCK, ND
bismarcknd.gov

Bismarck Historical Society Presenting Program with Author Cliff Naylor

The Bismarck Historical Society will be presenting a program featuring local broadcaster and author, Cliff Naylor. He will speak about how he came to travel to every corner of North Dakota seeking unique and wonderful stories for a series on KFYR and later in his books. His news stories are...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy