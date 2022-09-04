Indian Summer Festival, Toast to Perquimans, Jollification make for busy September in Perquimans

HERTFORD — The 36th annual Indian Summer Festival is back and Perquimans County Tourism Director Stacey Layden couldn’t be more excited about the reception the event is receiving.

“We have about 60 artisan craft and retail vendors already committed to participating,” said Layden of the festival that will held in downtown Hertford Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10.

Sponsored by the Perquimans County Tourism Authority, the Indian Summer Festival is one of three Perquimans County events — the Perquimans County Restoration Association’s Jollification and Historic Hertford Inc.’s Toast of Perquimans — scheduled for successive weekends in September expected to draw hundreds of residents and visitors.

This year’s Indian Summer Festival, which was first held in 1982, will be the first in four years. The festival had been canceled even before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most large events in 2020.

Layden said the Perquimans Tourism Development Authority and its Indian Festival Committee are hoping to recapture the family-oriented fun the festival has provided over the years.

“Our main focus this year is to bring back a community favorite and to bring the people together,” Layden said. “Generations of families have such sweet, nostalgic memories of the sense of community that Indian Summer Festival brings. It isn’t just another event.”

Kicking things off Friday, Sept. 9, is a street dance starting at 6 p.m. Providing music for the dance will be the band Spare Change. Originally from LaGrange, the group has an extensive following and appeals to a wide variety of musical tastes. Hertford’s Church Street will be blocked off during the event.

Events on Saturday, Sept. 10, get underway at 10 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Besides a car and bike show, games and food vendors, the event will also feature a crafts fair on Church Street that includes both local and regional art vendors.

Keefiswood is among the craft vendors who’ve registered for the festival. The North Carolina-based firm says it uses locally harvested and milled woods to create furniture, edge grain boards, cutting boards, charcuterie boards and other unique items.

The Rustic Seaside, based in Hertford, will also displaying its products at the festival. The company produces personalized, hand-designed seaside beach and travel drinking containers.

For wood burning art fans, Hertford-based Piddle Paddle Woodburing Art also will be exhibiting at the show.

Layden said the Perquimans County Tourism Development Authority is expecting a large turnout for the festival.

“Historically, this festival has brought a couple thousand people into historic downtown Hertford. That’s what we are expecting this year as well,” said Layden.

This year’s festival is being sponsored by Layden’s Supermarket, Scott’s Store, Swimme and Son, Hurdle Enterprises, Pooltopia, and the Perquimans County TDA.

The following weekend will be Toast the Perquimans, Historic Hertford Inc.’s annual beer and wine-tasting festival. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, will be held at Hertford Marina and feature a tasting of craft beers from local breweries and wines. Food trucks will also be on site and the band Cuz n’ Experience will provide musical entertainment.

From 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., attendees can raise a glass of craft beer or wine and toast the Perquimans River. Located entirely within Perquimans County, the river runs from Durant’s Neck in the north to Harvey Neck in the south before flowing into the Albemarle Sound.

“We’re excited to be sponsoring this event,” said Susan Cox of Historic Hertford. “Now that the bridge is readying to open it is the perfect time to toast the Perquimans.”

Cuz n’ Kirk Experience, a staple at Dave’s Red Barn, Blackwater Jack’s in Washington and Vito’s in Ahoskie, performs classic rock, R&B, blues, and blended dance music.

Tasting tickets for the event are $25 in advance, or $30 at the gate. General admission is $10 for those who just want a taste of the event without actually toasting. Tickets can be purchased online at HistoricHertfordInc.org.

The third upcoming fall event in Perquimans is Jollification, an annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, the nonprofit that manages the Newbold-White House in Hertford.

This year’s Jollification will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford. Tour-goers will gather at the fellowship hall of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where they can either purchase tickets to the event or pickup pre-purchased tickets and a brochure and map of the 10 homes on this year’s tour, all of which are within walking distance of one another.

Also part of this year’s tour is the Perquimans County History Museum, which houses exhibits of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Hertford native Jim “Catfish” Hunter, and the old movie theater on Church Street that is now under renovation.

Ticket-holders will be treated to a barbecue dinner with all the fixins’ on the lawn of the Newbold-White House on Harvey Point Road beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will also include both a silent auction and cake auction, the proceeds of which will go to the PCRA.

Tickets for Jollification can purchased at Holy Trinity the day of the event or by visiting https://perquimansrestoration.org. Tickets are also available at the Newbold-White House Visitor Center on Saturdays, the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop in Elizabeth or the PCRA booth at the Indian Summer Festival.