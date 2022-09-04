Read full article on original website
Opinion: Colorado’s ozone policy exists between fantasy and reality
I had a strange feeling of falling back in time to the “Twilight Zone” TV series of the early ’60s as I read the charts that explain why it’s so hard to cut Colorado’s ozone. I’ll save you the trip to Wikipedia: “Twilight Zone” episodes...
Colorado DAs unveil racial, economic data dashboards on prosecutions
A bipartisan group of eight Colorado district attorneys on Thursday unveiled online data dashboards providing information to the public on the cases they prosecute, including the racial and economic status of defendants and the kinds of sentences handed down for them. The effort is part of a trend among more...
Air pollution hurts baby “gut biome,” Colorado study shows
The healthy gut “microbiome” of babies living in high pollution areas is under threat from particulates from vehicles, industrial smokestacks and wildfire smoke, leaving them more vulnerable to immune afflictions like diabetes or allergies, a new University of Colorado study says. The findings from babies involved in a...
How do you keep Colorado hikers from falling 300 feet down a mine shaft? Foam.
ARAPAHO PASS — The bent and broken tent frame draped with an old tarp is wedged about 10 feet down the mine shaft. “That will work,” says Brady Kutscher, clipping his harness into a rope wrapped around old machinery at the entrance shaft to the Fourth of July Mine. He leans over the hole and shakes a bag about the size of a carry-on. Inside the bag, chemicals mix with resin, creating an exothermic reaction. Soon the bag is spewing foam into the shaft.
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
The Colorado Sun 2021/2022 Annual Report
The Colorado Sun launched in 2018 with the goal of putting local news back into the control of dedicated, talented local journalists. Now four years into this journey, we are pleased to report on another successful year. With the help of readers and supporters from across the state, The Sun...
The Colorado Sun thanks you for an amazing four years
Four years ago, we launched The Colorado Sun with anxiety, determination and a fierce commitment to a mission of serving our state. It’s nerve-wracking to start any new business, whether it’s a restaurant or a website that serves up fresh news. But we pushed through and promised you, our readers, that we would work hard to produce the quality news coverage that you need and deserve. We’ve learned a lot along the way.
The coal-fired power plant in Pueblo is seen as so unreliable one of its co-op owners wants out
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative is seeking to pull out of its stake in Xcel Energy’s troubled Comanche 3 coal-fired power plant and recoup its investment in the unit. The CORE Electric Cooperative, serving 172,000 members in suburban and rural areas from south of Castle Rock to north of...
Dozens of Colorado schools cancel class amid high heat forecast
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. Record-breaking heat in Colorado this week has prompted public schools without air conditioning to close or announce plans to send students home early. More than 30 Denver schools are calling “heat days,” according to a district news release. Most...
