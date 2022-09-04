ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler

By Haleigh Vaughn
 4 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Cloud cover hangs around West Michigan tonight, along with the small chance of a stray sprinkle. A dry air mass settles into the region for Labor Day, setting up for a beautiful mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures for Labor Day will be in the upper 70s. High pressure and a dry air mass remain in control for the start of next week, delivering mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday. Next week looks perfect for outdoor activities. Our next best chance for widespread rain showers arrives next weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Humidity drops, and cooler temperatures take control. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east/northeast between 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

