Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook
Officials say a Sunday evening fire wipe out a 77-year-old quonset hut in Tillamook, Oregon.
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Extreme Fire Danger and Burn Ban for the North Oregon Coast
The Oregon Department of Forestry Astoria District has declared an Extreme Fire Danger for the North Oregon Coast, including all of the City of Seaside, effective 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Under an Extreme Fire Danger, all campfires in Seaside (including beach fires) are prohibited, trails are closed...
thereflector.com
Kalama Fire on south side of Mount St. Helens estimated to be 4 acres in size
The Kalama Fire was estimated to be about 4 acres in size on Wednesday. The fire, located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, was first discovered on the evening of Aug. 31. It is being managed as a type four fire, stated...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
extension.org
Worm-like bugs #809666
What is a worm-like bug, about a half inch long, about an eighth of an inch in diameter, appears to have pink and white stripes, and lives in trees called?. Thank you for your question, Joe. It is likely a larva, like a caterpillar, of some insect species. Insect females are very specific about which species of tree in which they lay their eggs, which mature into larvae. I'm afraid that we cannot identify this without a clear, closeup photo, and it would help to know the tree species on which you observed it. Know that the larva will soon be changing form (metamorphosis), to become the adult stage of its lifecycle, after which it will fly away..
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
Portland drug-sniffing dog blamed for llama attack in Warren
Columbia County commissioners said K-9 Stitch can remain in her home after biting the llama, Oreo.A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that attacked a llama near the K-9 handler's home in Columbia County over the summer will be allowed to continue living in Warren. In late July, Stitch, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that works as a drug detection dog for the Portland Police Bureau, escaped the home of her handler, Chris Verbout, and attacked a neighbor's llama. An animal attack on livestock can result in a range of consequences for both animal and owner, including fines, removal from the home or...
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
Kayaker dies off Oregon Coast near Seaside
SEASIDE, Ore. — A man died while kayaking in the ocean off the beach in Seaside Monday morning. Authorities said a man in his 50s was kayaking with a group of people when he went into the water and became separated from the kayak. He was reportedly wearing a black wetsuit and no life jacket.
Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
73-year-old man dies after striking utility pole, tree off Hwy 101
A 73-year-old man died Saturday after striking a utility pole and a tree off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, officials said.
PHOTOS: Back to school in Beaverton
The Beaverton School District welcomed back students on the first day of classes Tuesday, Sept. 6. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Homeless people race to move out of Longview encampment after city declares public health emergency
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The homeless residents of a large campsite in Longview, Wash. raced to clear out their belongings and animals Monday morning. It was 11 a.m., and they were hastening to complete the move after the city declared the camp, located off Alabama Street, the source of a public health emergency.
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated...
KXL
Baklava. Who Doesn’t Love Baklava?
There were a couple of cultural festivals that featured music, dancing and of course FOOD over the weekend… One of them was back at Oaks Park for the 11th year. The idea of the Arab “Mahrajan” Festival is to give people a glimpse of life in Arab countries. LISTEN HERE:
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
Chronicle
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County
Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
