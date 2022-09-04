What is a worm-like bug, about a half inch long, about an eighth of an inch in diameter, appears to have pink and white stripes, and lives in trees called?. Thank you for your question, Joe. It is likely a larva, like a caterpillar, of some insect species. Insect females are very specific about which species of tree in which they lay their eggs, which mature into larvae. I'm afraid that we cannot identify this without a clear, closeup photo, and it would help to know the tree species on which you observed it. Know that the larva will soon be changing form (metamorphosis), to become the adult stage of its lifecycle, after which it will fly away..

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO