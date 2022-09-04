Read full article on original website
Thomas Worthington squeaks past Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in tight tilt
With little to no wiggle room, Thomas Worthington nosed past Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 2-1 on September 8 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Thomas Worthington and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.
Halt: Columbus Beechcroft refuses to yield to Bexley
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Columbus Beechcroft stopped Bexley to the tune of a 21-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Cougars' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
Burton Berkshire flexes defensive muscle to keep Conneaut off the scoreboard
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Burton Berkshire's 5-0 blanking of Conneaut in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on August 30, Burton Berkshire faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Conneaut took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 27 at Orwell Grand Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Ministry of defense: Chagrin Falls Kenston blanks Eastlake North
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Chagrin Falls Kenston bottled Eastlake North 3-0 at Eastlake North High on September 8 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Chagrin Falls Kenston and Eastlake North played in a 3-1 game on October 5,...
Dominant defense: Ravenna stifles Salem
Ravenna played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Salem for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 8. Defense ruled the first half as Ravenna and Salem were both scoreless.
Stop sign: Wickliffe renders Garfield Heights Trinity's offense pointless
A vice-like defensive effort helped Wickliffe squeeze Garfield Heights Trinity 9-0 in a shutout performance on September 8 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Wickliffe and Garfield Heights Trinity squared off with September 9, 2021 at Garfield Heights Trinity High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Pepper Pike Orange pockets slim win over Chardon NDCL
Pepper Pike Orange didn't flinch, finally repelling Chardon NDCL 2-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 8. Recently on August 29 , Chardon NDCL squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game . For more, click here.
Stop sign: Ravenna Southeast renders Warren John F. Kennedy's offense pointless
Ravenna Southeast corralled Warren John F. Kennedy's offense and never let go to fuel a 5-0 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 8. Recently on September 1 , Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Rootstown in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Razor thin: Trotwood-Madison earns tough verdict over Kettering Alter
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Trotwood-Madison did just enough to beat Kettering Alter 26-24 on September 8 in Ohio football action. In recent action on August 26, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Kettering Alter took on Dayton Thurgood Marshall on August 26 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School. For more, click here.
Score no more: Clayton Northmont's defense breaks down Vandalia Butler
Clayton Northmont unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Vandalia Butler in a 1-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer on September 8. Clayton Northmont drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Vandalia Butler after the first half.
Independence flexes stout defense to thwart Richmond Heights
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Independence bottled Richmond Heights 3-0 in Ohio girls volleyball on September 8. Last season, Independence and Richmond Heights faced off on September 30, 2021 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
Rootstown and Hartville Lake Center Christian tie in epic duel
No difference could be determined between Rootstown and Hartville Lake Center Christian after the two schools fought to a 1-1 deadlock on September 8 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Recently on September 3 , Rootstown squared off with Warren John F. Kennedy in a soccer game . For a...
Perry blanks Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry corralled Ashtabula Lakeside's offense and never let go to fuel an 8-0 victory on September 8 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 1, Perry faced off against Painesville Harvey and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Chesterland West Geauga on August 29 at Chesterland West Geauga High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Youngstown Ursuline darts by Warren John F. Kennedy in easy victory
Youngstown Ursuline played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Warren John F. Kennedy during a 4-1 beating in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Youngstown Ursuline opened with a 2-0 advantage over Warren John F. Kennedy through the first half.
Absolutely nothing: Wickliffe drops a goose egg on Euclid
Wickliffe's defense kept Euclid under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 5-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer on September 8. Last season, Wickliffe and Euclid faced off on September 9, 2021 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
Halt: Wickliffe refuses to yield to Willoughby Andrews Osborne
An electrician would've been needed to get Willoughby Andrews Osborne on the scoreboard because Wickliffe wouldn't allow it in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 1 , Wickliffe squared off with Kirtland in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
Ashtabula Edgewood overcomes Ashtabula Lakeside
Ashtabula Edgewood stretched out and finally snapped Ashtabula Lakeside to earn a 3-2 victory in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 8. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on September 2, 2021 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Pretty portrait: Gates Mills Hawken paints a victorious picture in win over Ashtabula Edgewood
Gates Mills Hawken called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-2 defeat of Ashtabula Edgewood in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 6. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Gates Mills Hawken faced off on August 31, 2021 at Gates Mills Hawken High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Kirtland exerts defensive dominance to doom Ashtabula Lakeside
No worries, Kirtland's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Kirtland and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on September 7, 2021 at Kirtland High School. For a full recap, click here.
Absolutely nothing: Chardon drops a goose egg on Eastlake North
Chardon played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 3-0 verdict over Eastlake North in Ohio girls volleyball on September 6. Last season, Chardon and Eastlake North squared off with September 30, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For more, click here.
