Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown

Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Usyk Offers Joshua Assistance For Comeback: 'If He Needs My Help, I'll Go To His Camp'

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the adage Oleksandr Usyk is offering Anthony Joshua after besting the Brit for a second time via decision. "If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him. He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working – Anthony, don't stop,” Usyk told Sky Sports. "I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can't give up. He must go forward.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London

A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
WORLD
Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: When Choi Fight Couldn't Happen, I Told My Team 'Go Get Me Mikaela'

Alycia Baumgardner never doubted that her next fight would be a title unification bout. The reigning WBC junior lightweight titlist was confidently but cautiously looking to the future throughout fight week leading to her April 16 win over former unified featherweight champ Edith Soledad Matthysse, Next in her sights was a targeted showdown with WBA titleholder Hyun Mi Choi, after which point she planned to face IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer for the undisputed crown.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Sarcon Decisions Kang, Wins WBA Asia Featherweight Title In Korea.

In an exciting 10-rounder match between two young, unbeaten fighters, Filipino featherweight Lienard “The Matrix” Sarcon (10-0, 6 KO’s), displayed his best fighting skills by dropping and decisioning world-ranked South Korean warrior Jong Seon Kang (15-1-2, 8 KO’s) of Gwangju on Sunday, September 4, on the campus of the Tech University of Korea in Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-ro, ROK.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayer: I Consider This The Undisputed Fight, Feel Like The Fans See It That Way As Well

Mikaela Mayer will be fine with a win over Alycia Baumgardner as final confirmation of ruling the 130-pound division. The highly anticipated Mayer-Baumgardner showdown will officially come one belt short of undisputed championship status. The lone holdout is the WBA, which is currently in possession of Hyun Mi Choi. Both fighters have attempted to secure a fight with the unbeaten, two-division titlist, though most experts regard their head-on collision as the division’s true championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Feels That He Will Stop Oleksandr Usyk Inside of Six Rounds

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury feels confident that he would take down Oleksandr Usyk within six rounds of action. Fury, 34-years-old, has been pressing Usyk to fight him sooner than later in an undisputed showdown. Usyk was in action last month in Saudi Arabia, when he retained the IBF, IBO,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Shields-Marshall Card In Limbo Due To Death Of Queen Elizabeth II, Period Of Mourning

What has been billed as the most meaningful women’s match in British boxing history is, at the very least, in limbo. The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday and the United Kingdom’s official mourning period very well could cause a postponement of the showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall. Shields (12-0, 2 KOs), of Flint, Michigan, and Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs), of Hartlepool, England, are scheduled to headline an all-women’s card Saturday night at O2 Arena in London.
WORLD
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - September 9

Pick It: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (Saturday, ESPN, 8:00 PM EST) As of now, it’s still game on at the O2 Arena. The passing of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth could result in postponement but if not the biggest women’s doubleheader arguably of all time will still be going down. In the main event, 27-year old two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) will defend the lineal middleweight crown against the only woman to post a win over her as an amateur or professional, 31-year old WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO). Shields has the rest of the major belts in the class.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Junaid Bostan Inks Multi-Fight Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn

Rotherham Super Welterweight talent Junaid Bostan has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will have his third professional bout on the undercard of the WBA Featherweight World Title clash between Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday September 24.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning

In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Vito Mielnicki Jr.-Limberth Ponce Added To Wilder-Helenius Undercard October 15

Vito Mielnicki Jr. will try to extend his winning streak to five when he returns to the ring October 15 in Brooklyn. BoxingScene.com has learned that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will meet Limberth Ponce that night on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard at Barclays Center. FS1 likely will televise the 10-round bout between Mielnicki and Ponce before the FOX Sports Pay-Per-View portion of the Wilder-Helenius undercard begins.
BROOKLYN, NY

