WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
Gavin Gwynne: My Losses Made Me Train Harder, Work On All Aspects of My Game
Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) will be looking to show his ownership of titles is something that possesses longevity as he looks to get through the first defence of his British Lightweight title at The University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5. April 2022 proved...
Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Shields-Marshall Status: Decision To Be Made After Talks With Government and Sports Sector Bodies
It is likely that discussions between Government and sporting organizations on Friday morning will decide whether the historic all-women’s card at the O2 Arena, London, will go ahead after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Several sporting fixtures on Friday have been called off after her death at 96...
Usyk Offers Joshua Assistance For Comeback: 'If He Needs My Help, I'll Go To His Camp'
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the adage Oleksandr Usyk is offering Anthony Joshua after besting the Brit for a second time via decision. "If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him. He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working – Anthony, don't stop,” Usyk told Sky Sports. "I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can't give up. He must go forward.”
Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London
A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
Zurdo Ramirez: I Feel Like Bivol's Team Didn't Want Him To Fight Me, They Know He Can Lose
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) on November 5 in Abi Dhabi. The title shot opportunity did not come easy - with Ramirez pushing for the shot for some time and eventually securing the...
Baumgardner: When Choi Fight Couldn't Happen, I Told My Team 'Go Get Me Mikaela'
Alycia Baumgardner never doubted that her next fight would be a title unification bout. The reigning WBC junior lightweight titlist was confidently but cautiously looking to the future throughout fight week leading to her April 16 win over former unified featherweight champ Edith Soledad Matthysse, Next in her sights was a targeted showdown with WBA titleholder Hyun Mi Choi, after which point she planned to face IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer for the undisputed crown.
Savannah Marshall: I'm Going To Take Shields Into Deep Water and Drown Her!
WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is only a few days away from her unification showdown with IBF, WBC, WBA champion Claressa Shields. The two career rivals will collide on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall will be looking to stamp her win over Shields from 2012, when the...
Sarcon Decisions Kang, Wins WBA Asia Featherweight Title In Korea.
In an exciting 10-rounder match between two young, unbeaten fighters, Filipino featherweight Lienard “The Matrix” Sarcon (10-0, 6 KO’s), displayed his best fighting skills by dropping and decisioning world-ranked South Korean warrior Jong Seon Kang (15-1-2, 8 KO’s) of Gwangju on Sunday, September 4, on the campus of the Tech University of Korea in Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-ro, ROK.
Mayer: I Consider This The Undisputed Fight, Feel Like The Fans See It That Way As Well
Mikaela Mayer will be fine with a win over Alycia Baumgardner as final confirmation of ruling the 130-pound division. The highly anticipated Mayer-Baumgardner showdown will officially come one belt short of undisputed championship status. The lone holdout is the WBA, which is currently in possession of Hyun Mi Choi. Both fighters have attempted to secure a fight with the unbeaten, two-division titlist, though most experts regard their head-on collision as the division’s true championship.
Tyson Fury Feels That He Will Stop Oleksandr Usyk Inside of Six Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury feels confident that he would take down Oleksandr Usyk within six rounds of action. Fury, 34-years-old, has been pressing Usyk to fight him sooner than later in an undisputed showdown. Usyk was in action last month in Saudi Arabia, when he retained the IBF, IBO,...
Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
Shields-Marshall Card In Limbo Due To Death Of Queen Elizabeth II, Period Of Mourning
What has been billed as the most meaningful women’s match in British boxing history is, at the very least, in limbo. The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday and the United Kingdom’s official mourning period very well could cause a postponement of the showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall. Shields (12-0, 2 KOs), of Flint, Michigan, and Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs), of Hartlepool, England, are scheduled to headline an all-women’s card Saturday night at O2 Arena in London.
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - September 9
Pick It: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (Saturday, ESPN, 8:00 PM EST) As of now, it’s still game on at the O2 Arena. The passing of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth could result in postponement but if not the biggest women’s doubleheader arguably of all time will still be going down. In the main event, 27-year old two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) will defend the lineal middleweight crown against the only woman to post a win over her as an amateur or professional, 31-year old WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO). Shields has the rest of the major belts in the class.
Junaid Bostan Inks Multi-Fight Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Rotherham Super Welterweight talent Junaid Bostan has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will have his third professional bout on the undercard of the WBA Featherweight World Title clash between Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday September 24.
Success in Canelo Trilogy Fight Could Be 'Life and Death' For Golovkin’s Psyche
It's already been 1,452 days. And if all goes to plan, it will be another 11 more. But regardless of when it occurs, one thing's for certain: Gennady Golovkin is looking forward to getting his hands on Canelo Alvarez a third time. When the consensus middleweight champion left the T-Mobile...
Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning
In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
Vito Mielnicki Jr.-Limberth Ponce Added To Wilder-Helenius Undercard October 15
Vito Mielnicki Jr. will try to extend his winning streak to five when he returns to the ring October 15 in Brooklyn. BoxingScene.com has learned that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will meet Limberth Ponce that night on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard at Barclays Center. FS1 likely will televise the 10-round bout between Mielnicki and Ponce before the FOX Sports Pay-Per-View portion of the Wilder-Helenius undercard begins.
