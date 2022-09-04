Pick It: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall (Saturday, ESPN, 8:00 PM EST) As of now, it’s still game on at the O2 Arena. The passing of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth could result in postponement but if not the biggest women’s doubleheader arguably of all time will still be going down. In the main event, 27-year old two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) will defend the lineal middleweight crown against the only woman to post a win over her as an amateur or professional, 31-year old WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO). Shields has the rest of the major belts in the class.

