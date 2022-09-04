Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
ifiberone.com
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Investigators need help identifying body recovered from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are asking for help identifying a body found in the Spokane River earlier this summer. A paddle boarder reported seeing human remains around 5 p.m. on August 11 downstream of W. Rifle Club Rd. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body the next day.
N. Spokane house fire started by improperly discarded smoking materials
SPOKANE, Wash. – No one was injured in an early morning house fire in North Spokane. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the home on Walnut St and Everett after a caller reported seeing an adult and child evacuating. People inside were first alerted when a front window broke from an exterior fire. A smoke detector was also activated when...
Here is how to get to the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair
Fun live entertainment is back for 10 days, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18. People will enjoy local food vendors, live entertainment shows and mechanical games including the Ferris Wheel and the Butler Amusement thrill rides. If you have plans to attend the fair but aren't sure how to get...
No vehicle occupants found at the site of fiery crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders were on scene for a car fire shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Emergency agencies, including Richland Police Department, were dispatched to Leslie Road for a report of a crash. A Ford F-150 pickup had overturned and was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out by Richland Fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Deadly crash in Grant County claims the life of Quincy man
QUINCY, Wash. — A deadly crash in Grant County claimed the life of a 38-year-old Quincy man on Monday, Sept. 5. The Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the incident after a Dodge Challenger driven by Eduardo Diaz Magana crashed on a rural county road southwest of Quincy.
nbcrightnow.com
Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
KHQ Right Now
Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency
DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
Suspect in St. Charles Parish fire changes plea to guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man suspected of setting fire to a Spokane church in 2021 appeared in court on Sept. 7 and changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. 23-year-old Rio Mirabal pleaded guilty to Damage by Fire to Building Used in Interstate and Foreign Commerce. His change was reportedly not part of a plea deal.
nbcrightnow.com
Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
ncwlife.com
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire
Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
ifiberone.com
Former chief deputies file lawsuit against Grant County Sheriff's Office alleging 'retaliatory conduct'
EPHRATA — Two former Grant County Sheriff’s Office chief deputies who resigned over the handling of an internal investigation have filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office, former Sheriff Tom Jones, former Chief Deputy Ken Jones and current Sheriff and former Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald...
KHQ Right Now
Level 3 evacuations lifted for fast-moving Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 evacuations, meaning "go now," have been reduced to level 1, "be alert," for the Orin Rice Fire in Stevens County, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire had burned 110 acres as of Wednesday morning, and it was 0%...
KHQ Right Now
I-90 reopened after deadly crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake were reopened Sunday afternoon after a deadly crash closed the road overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Two men died in the crash, after the driver of a pickup truck was driving westbound in one of...
NTSB investigators discuss challenges in recovering seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound
SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will not speculate on what caused the seaplane to crash off the shore of Whidbey Island. However, witnesses who saw the plane knew something was wrong. "It didn't look like anything but a plane nosediving into the water," Matthew...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0