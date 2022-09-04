ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car

COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
COLFAX, WA
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
QUINCY, WA
Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency

DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
DEER PARK, WA
Public Safety
Amazon
Accidents
Toyota
Facebook
Cars
Suspect in St. Charles Parish fire changes plea to guilty

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man suspected of setting fire to a Spokane church in 2021 appeared in court on Sept. 7 and changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. 23-year-old Rio Mirabal pleaded guilty to Damage by Fire to Building Used in Interstate and Foreign Commerce. His change was reportedly not part of a plea deal.
SPOKANE, WA
Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire

Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
I-90 reopened after deadly crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of eastbound I-90 near Moses Lake were reopened Sunday afternoon after a deadly crash closed the road overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Two men died in the crash, after the driver of a pickup truck was driving westbound in one of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
