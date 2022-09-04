Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
MLB
The longest homers measured since 2015
Few people on the planet can describe the feeling of hitting a ball so far that even the camera operators have trouble tracking its flight. On June 21, 2019, Nomar Mazara joined that exclusive club -- and raised the bar for peak homer distance. Mazara, who was already no stranger...
MLB
Valdez delivers 23rd consecutive quality start
HOUSTON -- The Astros went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position Tuesday night, committed a season-high-tying three fielding errors, two of which led directly to runs being scored, and stranded nine runners on base. In other words, Houston starter Framber Valdez didn’t have much room for mistakes against the Rangers,...
MLB
Wine not? Rangers snap skid vs. AL leaders
HOUSTON -- On Tuesday afternoon, Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley had two bottles of Baker Family Wines sitting on his desk in the visiting manager’s office at Minute Maid Park, gifted to him by Astros manager Dusty Baker. Beasley joked with Baker during batting practice that his club would...
MLB
Báez clutch with bat, but error looms large
ANAHEIM -- In his first season with the Tigers, neither veteran shortstop Javier Báez nor the Tigers have benefited from the type of success that made him a star for the first eight seasons of his career. The club saw a glimpse of that on Tuesday night, but as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Keep an eye on these Blue Jays relievers
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bullpens in baseball are like kickers in football. If you’re not talking about them, that’s a good thing. We haven’t talked...
MLB
O's 'pen leads way in benches-clearing fray, fiery win
BALTIMORE -- The bullpen door, by surprise, swung open in the fourth. It was yanked open with more ferocity in the seventh, when the benches and ’pens cleared amid what became a testy evening at Camden Yards. It was only shut for good four hours and 10 minutes after first pitch was originally scheduled to take place, with a laundry list of events unfolding in the interim.
MLB
Hernández finding himself in the bullpen
KANSAS CITY -- When Carlos Hernández threw two scoreless innings a week ago against the Padres, keeping the Royals in a one-run game, he looked like the pitcher the Royals wanted to see when they transitioned him to the bullpen in the second half of 2022. Hernández pounded the...
MLB
Wesneski follows surprise callup with historic debut
CHICAGO -- Hayden Wesneski's hunt for breakfast on Monday morning led him to a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla. His first choice was closed due to the Labor Day holiday, so this was a last-ditch attempt at securing some sustenance. That was when the pitcher's phone buzzed with a call...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Muncy, Gallo provide power as LA inches closer to clinching
LOS ANGELES – The top four in the Dodgers’ order get all the attention, and deservingly so. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman are three of the best players in the world. Will Smith is arguably the best hitting catcher in the Majors. But when the Dodgers...
MLB
'Walter,' Logan Gilbert's alter ego, has arrived
SEATTLE -- Within the walls of the Mariners’ clubhouse, many have already met “Walter,” the imposing alter ego of Logan Gilbert. But on Tuesday night, the fiery and seemingly out-of-character second personality of the starting pitcher went mainstream. On Gilbert's 101st and final pitch in a 3-0...
MLB
Padres primer: Bunting with two strikes
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. “What is he doing?!” you may have shouted at your TV at some point over the past month when Trent Grisham has attempted to drop a bunt down with two strikes. I’ve definitely seen some of you in my Twitter mentions asking that exact question.
MLB
Rays get creative with 'pen in place of new dad Rasmussen
ST. PETERSBURG -- At 1:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder missed a call from Drew Rasmussen. About 20 minutes later, Rasmussen’s late-night call to manager Kevin Cash also went unanswered. Rasmussen was trying to get a hold of both to let them know he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Dunn dodges soreness, but still trying to trim walks
CHICAGO -- As starting pitcher Justin Dunn seeks to be part of the 2023 Reds rotation stable of young arms, he’ll have to demonstrate that his right shoulder is sound and that he can cut down on walks. Following his last start, when he was pulled with shoulder tightness,...
MLB
Who will win ROY? Here are latest Power Rankings
Welcome to the fifth and final regular-season edition of the 2022 Rookie Power Rankings. Once per month, the prospect experts at MLB Pipeline vote on who we believe to be the likeliest Rookie of the Year winners at year’s end. Please be sure not to miss that “at year’s...
MLB
New approach yielding new results for Bubic
KANSAS CITY -- Royals starter Kris Bubic matched Shane Bieber’s efficiency as best he could on Tuesday night. But in the end, it’s hard to beat a pitcher who throws 99 pitches in eight innings. That’s exactly what the Guardians' starter did against the Royals in their 4-1...
MLB
Scherzer placed on IL; earliest date to return is Sept. 19
PITTSBURGH -- In what the Mets believe will be only a temporary blow to their stretch-run rotation, the team placed Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, four days after he exited a start due to left-side fatigue. Both Scherzer and Mets manager Buck Showalter downplayed the severity of the injury, predicting he will return as soon as he’s eligible on Sept. 19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Casas' first HR makes for memorable night at the Trop
ST. PETERSBURG -- The first home run in the promising career of No. 2 Red Sox prospect Triston Casas will never be forgotten by Jordan Blatner, a 23-year-old who made an impromptu decision to drive from his home in Orlando, Fla., to Tropicana Field to take in Tuesday night’s contest between Boston and Tampa Bay.
MLB
'You think you're a superhero?' Tensions flare in dramatic WC chase
BALTIMORE -- Well, chaos was promised. Perhaps that will come after all from this American League Wild Card race, which grew heated and more jumbled again Tuesday night at Camden Yards. Three games into this four-game set against the Orioles, things have been as tense as the Blue Jays expected. The stakes are high. And a day after putting their firepower on display in a doubleheader sweep, Toronto snapped its five-game win streak with a 9-6 loss to the O's that certainly featured fireworks.
MLB
'A bad day' erases Castillo's record start
SEATTLE -- Given how it started, it’s wildly ironic how it ended. Luis Castillo set a Mariners record by striking out each of his first seven batters to begin Wednesday's matinee at T-Mobile Park, just two hours after manager Scott Servais fielded questions over how buttoned-up Seattle’s defense has been all season.
MLB
Behind the scenes of Brown's electric debut
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Astros moved their Triple-A affiliate to the Houston suburb of Sugar Land prior to last season, it provided their players the ease of shuffling between the Minor Leagues and Major Leagues, as well as giving their front office the luxury of seeing the next wave of prospects without having to travel very far.
Comments / 0