Washington, DC

Voice of America

A Uyghur’s Story: What It’s Like Inside a Xinjiang 'Reeducation' Facility

Human rights groups have accused China of arbitrarily detaining one to two million Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region of the country, actions these organizations have described as crimes against humanity. One Uyghur woman who experienced what life was like in detention shared her story with VOA. Elizabeth Lee narrates the story for reporter Xiao Yu in Paris. VOA footage and video editing by Shih-Wei Chou.
SOCIETY
Voice of America

US Moves to Keep Advanced Semiconductor Technology Out of China

Companies that accept U.S. funding under a plan to build up America's computer chip-making capacity will be barred from establishing advanced fabrication facilities in China for 10 years, the administration of President Joe Biden announced this week. The Commerce Department rolled out its plan to distribute $50 billion provided by...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Report: Banned US Computer Chips in High Demand in China

Some of China’s top research and educational organizations depend on U.S. computing chips that have export restrictions on them, news reports say. U.S.-based chip maker Nvidia said last week it had been told by American officials it could no longer export two top computer chips to China, Hong Kong or Russia.
TECHNOLOGY
Voice of America

China's Global Media Influence Campaign Growing, Says Freedom House

When Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of the Nigerian newspaper the Premium Times, was in school in the 1970s, he remembers receiving in the mail "glossy Chinese magazines that were sent freely, celebrating and glamorizing China's great progress." China's media influence strategy in Nigeria has grown more aggressive since then, Olorunyomi said.
CHINA
Voice of America

Russia Might Be Buying North Korean Arms. But Are They Reliable?

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea and Russia may be natural partners for the type of weapons sale alleged by U.S. officials this week, but the possible unreliability of some North Korean arms presents a complication for Russia’s military, defense analysts warn. U.S. officials on Tuesday claimed Russia...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Taiwan Should Shoot Down Chinese Drones, Military Expert Says

Taipei, Taiwan — Taiwan military experts are divided over how the self-governed territory should respond to Chinese drones, which have been entering the airspace over islands under its control near the Chinese mainland with increasing frequency. Options range from shooting them down, as was done for the first time...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Head of Hong Kong Journalist Union Arrested

Hong kong — The head of Hong Kong's journalist union was arrested on Wednesday, just weeks before he was set to leave the city and begin an overseas fellowship. Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct in a public place.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Voice of America

US Urges Farmers to Plant Two Crops Yearly

The Russian invasion of Ukraine six months ago led to worries that people worldwide would go hungry. Crops like wheat remained stuck in blockaded ports. With only so much farmland in the United States, farmers could not do much to meet the new demand. But that may be changing. Earlier...
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Journalism for Change Drives Brazilian Reporter Pessoa

Three years ago, Gabriela Sa Pessoa was at Brazil’s National Congress, covering the inauguration of President Jair Bolsonaro for the influential daily Folha de S.Paulo. The journalist said her experiences that day shaped her forever. “Hundreds of supporters were insulting me,” Pessoa told VOA. “It was one of the...
AMERICAS
Voice of America

Hong Kong Court Convicts 5 Over ‘Seditious Sheep’ Books

Bangkok — A Hong Kong court Wednesday convicted five speech therapists of sedition after they published a series of children books with stories that were deemed anti-government. Lorie Lai Man-ling, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho were members of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech...
ENTERTAINMENT
Voice of America

Blinken Visits Kyiv, Offers $2 Billion in New US Military Aid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kyiv Thursday. He offered $2.2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. During his visit, Blinken held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials. Blinken said in a statement that...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Climate Official: Floods Turn South Pakistan Into 'Veritable Ocean of Water'

ISLAMABAD — Officials in Pakistan said Wednesday weeks of nationwide flooding had turned southern parts of the country into an "ocean of water" and relief workers were struggling to find dry ground to place tents for millions of displaced families. Torrential monsoon rains have triggered what is being described...
ENVIRONMENT

