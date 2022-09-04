Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Voice of America
A Uyghur’s Story: What It’s Like Inside a Xinjiang 'Reeducation' Facility
Human rights groups have accused China of arbitrarily detaining one to two million Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region of the country, actions these organizations have described as crimes against humanity. One Uyghur woman who experienced what life was like in detention shared her story with VOA. Elizabeth Lee narrates the story for reporter Xiao Yu in Paris. VOA footage and video editing by Shih-Wei Chou.
Voice of America
US Moves to Keep Advanced Semiconductor Technology Out of China
Companies that accept U.S. funding under a plan to build up America's computer chip-making capacity will be barred from establishing advanced fabrication facilities in China for 10 years, the administration of President Joe Biden announced this week. The Commerce Department rolled out its plan to distribute $50 billion provided by...
Voice of America
Report: Banned US Computer Chips in High Demand in China
Some of China’s top research and educational organizations depend on U.S. computing chips that have export restrictions on them, news reports say. U.S.-based chip maker Nvidia said last week it had been told by American officials it could no longer export two top computer chips to China, Hong Kong or Russia.
Voice of America
China's Global Media Influence Campaign Growing, Says Freedom House
When Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of the Nigerian newspaper the Premium Times, was in school in the 1970s, he remembers receiving in the mail "glossy Chinese magazines that were sent freely, celebrating and glamorizing China's great progress." China's media influence strategy in Nigeria has grown more aggressive since then, Olorunyomi said.
Voice of America
Russia Might Be Buying North Korean Arms. But Are They Reliable?
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea and Russia may be natural partners for the type of weapons sale alleged by U.S. officials this week, but the possible unreliability of some North Korean arms presents a complication for Russia’s military, defense analysts warn. U.S. officials on Tuesday claimed Russia...
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Voice of America
Taiwan Should Shoot Down Chinese Drones, Military Expert Says
Taipei, Taiwan — Taiwan military experts are divided over how the self-governed territory should respond to Chinese drones, which have been entering the airspace over islands under its control near the Chinese mainland with increasing frequency. Options range from shooting them down, as was done for the first time...
Voice of America
Head of Hong Kong Journalist Union Arrested
Hong kong — The head of Hong Kong's journalist union was arrested on Wednesday, just weeks before he was set to leave the city and begin an overseas fellowship. Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct in a public place.
Voice of America
US Urges Farmers to Plant Two Crops Yearly
The Russian invasion of Ukraine six months ago led to worries that people worldwide would go hungry. Crops like wheat remained stuck in blockaded ports. With only so much farmland in the United States, farmers could not do much to meet the new demand. But that may be changing. Earlier...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Ukraine claims to have taken back dozens of towns and villages in the east and south from Russian forces as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visited Kyiv to pledge more aid.
Voice of America
Journalism for Change Drives Brazilian Reporter Pessoa
Three years ago, Gabriela Sa Pessoa was at Brazil’s National Congress, covering the inauguration of President Jair Bolsonaro for the influential daily Folha de S.Paulo. The journalist said her experiences that day shaped her forever. “Hundreds of supporters were insulting me,” Pessoa told VOA. “It was one of the...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Court Convicts 5 Over ‘Seditious Sheep’ Books
Bangkok — A Hong Kong court Wednesday convicted five speech therapists of sedition after they published a series of children books with stories that were deemed anti-government. Lorie Lai Man-ling, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho were members of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech...
Voice of America
Blinken Visits Kyiv, Offers $2 Billion in New US Military Aid
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kyiv Thursday. He offered $2.2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. During his visit, Blinken held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials. Blinken said in a statement that...
Voice of America
Climate Official: Floods Turn South Pakistan Into 'Veritable Ocean of Water'
ISLAMABAD — Officials in Pakistan said Wednesday weeks of nationwide flooding had turned southern parts of the country into an "ocean of water" and relief workers were struggling to find dry ground to place tents for millions of displaced families. Torrential monsoon rains have triggered what is being described...
