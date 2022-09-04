ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Janet Yellen
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Oil Embargo#Oil Company#Business Industry#Russian#The European Union#Eu#U S Treasury#G 7
Voice of America

Liz Truss, Britain's New Prime Minister, Faces Inflation, Energy Pressure

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss is promising new policies to deal with the country’s economic problems. Here is what she had to say:. “I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy's bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply. And I will deliver on the national health service.”
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 7

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:24 a.m.: Russia said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on a host of European Union citizens in response to what Moscow says is the West's “unfriendly anti-Russian” policy.
POLITICS
Voice of America

EU Aims to Control Russian Natural Gas Prices

The European Union has proposed price controls on Russian gas. The group made the proposal Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all energy supplies if the EU took such a step. The price dispute raises the possibility of energy rationing in some of the world's richest countries this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

US Urges Farmers to Plant Two Crops Yearly

The Russian invasion of Ukraine six months ago led to worries that people worldwide would go hungry. Crops like wheat remained stuck in blockaded ports. With only so much farmland in the United States, farmers could not do much to meet the new demand. But that may be changing. Earlier...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Russia
Voice of America

VOA Interview: Ukraine Security Chief on What's at Stake at Nuclear Plant

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, voiced frustration that Russia remains in control of his nation's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in an interview with VOA's Ukrainian Service. He also warned of the risk of a nuclear catastrophe similar to the Chernobyl nuclear accident in April 1986 that killed dozens of people and forced more than 100,000 to evacuate their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

UN Concerned by Russia’s 'Filtration' of Ukrainian Civilians

United nations — A senior U.N. human rights official said Wednesday that her office has verified that Russian soldiers and affiliated groups subject Ukrainian civilians to an invasive process called “filtration,” and called for access to those being detained by Russia. “In cases that our office has...
WORLD
Voice of America

Russia Might Be Buying North Korean Arms. But Are They Reliable?

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea and Russia may be natural partners for the type of weapons sale alleged by U.S. officials this week, but the possible unreliability of some North Korean arms presents a complication for Russia’s military, defense analysts warn. U.S. officials on Tuesday claimed Russia...
MILITARY
Voice of America

US Moves to Keep Advanced Semiconductor Technology Out of China

Companies that accept U.S. funding under a plan to build up America's computer chip-making capacity will be barred from establishing advanced fabrication facilities in China for 10 years, the administration of President Joe Biden announced this week. The Commerce Department rolled out its plan to distribute $50 billion provided by...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Sending New Security Assistance to Ukraine, 18 Other European Countries

The U.S. said Thursday it plans to send $2.2 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine and 18 other European countries threatened by Russian aggression and another $675 million directly to the Kyiv government in a new munitions package to fight Moscow’s invasion. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Albania Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Iran Over Cyberattack

Albania has ordered Iranian officials out of the country and severed diplomatic relations with Tehran following an investigation into a cyberattack that it concluded was Iranian "state aggression" when it hit the Adriatic coast nation in July. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the expulsion of all Iranian diplomats...
WORLD
Voice of America

UN Watchdog Says Questions Swirl Over Iran's Nuclear Program

A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is nearing the level where further enrichment could be enough for a nuclear bomb. It also says that Tehran has failed to provide credible answers on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites that the U.N. nuclear watchdog has been investigating for years.
WORLD
Voice of America

Blinken in Kyiv, Announces New Security Assistance for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine on a previously unannounced trip to show Washington’s continuing support for Kyiv, six months after Russia invaded the country. Blinken Thursday announced $2.6 billion in assistance for Ukraine and 18 other countries in the region “most potentially at risk for...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy