Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Voice of America
Journalism for Change Drives Brazilian Reporter Pessoa
Three years ago, Gabriela Sa Pessoa was at Brazil’s National Congress, covering the inauguration of President Jair Bolsonaro for the influential daily Folha de S.Paulo. The journalist said her experiences that day shaped her forever. “Hundreds of supporters were insulting me,” Pessoa told VOA. “It was one of the...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Ukraine claims to have taken back dozens of towns and villages in the east and south from Russian forces as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visited Kyiv to pledge more aid.
Voice of America
A Uyghur’s Story: What It’s Like Inside a Xinjiang 'Reeducation' Facility
Human rights groups have accused China of arbitrarily detaining one to two million Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region of the country, actions these organizations have described as crimes against humanity. One Uyghur woman who experienced what life was like in detention shared her story with VOA. Elizabeth Lee narrates the story for reporter Xiao Yu in Paris. VOA footage and video editing by Shih-Wei Chou.
Voice of America
Liz Truss, Britain's New Prime Minister, Faces Inflation, Energy Pressure
Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss is promising new policies to deal with the country’s economic problems. Here is what she had to say:. “I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy's bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply. And I will deliver on the national health service.”
Voice of America
UN Concerned by Russia’s 'Filtration' of Ukrainian Civilians
United nations — A senior U.N. human rights official said Wednesday that her office has verified that Russian soldiers and affiliated groups subject Ukrainian civilians to an invasive process called “filtration,” and called for access to those being detained by Russia. “In cases that our office has...
Voice of America
Togo Extends State of Emergency Due to Militant Attacks
Lome, Togo — The West African nation of Togo has extended a state of emergency in its northern Savanes region for another six months due to continued attacks by Islamist militants. A six-month state of emergency was approved Tuesday by the Togolese parliament to restore security in the region.
Voice of America
Malawi President Moves to Ease Fuel Crisis
Blantyre, Malawi — Malawi's president has ordered the Reserve Bank of Malawi to prioritize buying fuel in any foreign currency the country can secure to deal with a fuel shortage. The shortage has forced Malawi's drivers to wait hours in line, or to buy fuel smuggled in from neighboring Mozambique.
Voice of America
India, Bangladesh Aim to Share Resources, Development
India and Bangladesh have signed a water-sharing agreement. Under the deal, the two countries agreed to cooperate in the use of the Kushiyara River. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Mister Narendra Modi signed six other agreements. They included deals on space technology and scientific cooperation. Hasina signed...
Voice of America
Solomon Islands to Delay Election, Raising New Concerns
Lawmakers in the Solomon Islands, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, voted Thursday to delay their nation’s general election until 2024. The election had been planned for next year. Opposition members say the move could be an effort to seize power and some fear it could lead...
Voice of America
Analysts: Oromia, Amhara Violence Threatens to Widen Ethiopia’s War
The conflict in Ethiopia between the federal government and rebels in the Oromia region has received little attention as the civil war in the north intensifies. Attacks have underscored growing tensions between the ethnic Oromo and ethnic Amhara. Henry Wilkins reports from Shewa Robit, Ethiopia.
Voice of America
Canadian Parties Agree: Immigrants Are Welcome Here
Halifax, nova scotia — At a time when many developed countries are facing backlashes against immigration, Canada is experiencing a broad consensus in support of throwing open its doors to more new residents from abroad. With record numbers of immigrants being admitted to Canada in the past two years,...
Voice of America
Albania Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Iran Over Cyberattack
Albania has ordered Iranian officials out of the country and severed diplomatic relations with Tehran following an investigation into a cyberattack that it concluded was Iranian "state aggression" when it hit the Adriatic coast nation in July. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the expulsion of all Iranian diplomats...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 7
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:05 a.m.: Five commercial vessels carrying a total of 129,538 metric tons of grain and other food products are expected to move Wednesday under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Voice of America
Vancouver’s Taiwanese Community Keeps Close Ties With Island Threatened by China
Vancouver, canada — On a late summer evening in downtown Vancouver, the music of the Indigenous Taiwanese band Kanatal (ga-na-DAL) echoes among the buildings. It is the opening of Taiwanfest, an annual event in the city, drawing local and provincial politicians among throngs of attendees. This year’s theme is...
