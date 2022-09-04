ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Face and hair masks: 10 of the best

By Funmi Fetto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dE6PJ_0hhctm5Y00
Peel appeal: if you’re serious about skincare, masks should form an integral part of your ritual.

Here’s the thing about masks. Most people don’t use them. Or if they do, they see it as a rare beauty treatment that forms part of a pampering ritual. In reality, if you really are interested in the condition and health of your skin and/or hair, masks should form an integral aspect of your ritual. Masks for your face treat a myriad of issues in a way that your daily cleanser or moisturiser just can’t. A well-formulated skincare mask is a shortcut to a really good facial. It offers intense moisture, deals with dullness, premature ageing, uneven skin tone and breakouts. Just like face masks, hair and scalp masks are also about treating and therefore improving a current condition before it gets worse. Your scalp health is the key to great hair health. And if your hair is incredibly dry – , a regular home treatment will do wonders. Not only will that make your hair feel and look better, you’ll find it easier to style.

1. Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter ™ Hair Repair Treatment £15, boots.com

2. Neal’s Yard Frankincense Intense Age Defying Overnight Mask £50, nealsyardremedies.com

3. Decléor Green Mandarin Aromaplastie Glow Refining Mask £34, decleor.co.uk

4. Christophe Robin Colour Shield Cleansing Mask £37, lookfantastic.com

5. Venn Collagen Intensive Phyto-Retinol Renewal Mask £44 for 2, libertylondon.com

6. Sensai Comforting Barrier Mask £139, sensai-cosmetics.com

7. Hair By Sam McKnight Deeper Love Intense Conditioning Mask £48, spacenk.com

8. Origins GinZing™ Glow-Boosting Mask £33, origins.co.uk

9. Philip Kingsley Density Stimulating Scalp Mask £22, philipkingsley.co.uk

10. Fable and Mane Cooling Scalp Mud Mask £30, cultbeauty.co.uk

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Mcknight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleanser#Collagen#Skincare
UPI News

Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
CLERMONT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
StyleCaster

These 9 Skincare Products Are the Closest Thing to Botox in a Bottle—Starting at $15

Despite our wildest hopes and dreams, there’s simply no such thing as filler in a bottle—I mean, if there was such a thing, we’d all be using it, right? There are, however, plenty of skincare products that work like filler to defy gravity and restore volume when you’re feeling a bit, well, sunken. Dermal fillers and injectables are obviously the only sure-fire, in-office treatments that yield instant results, but these alternative skincare treatments and beauty tools will give you a similar effect with continuous use (consistency is key). For me, skincare is self-care and frankly, an act of self-love, so why not take...
SKIN CARE
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
shefinds

Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40

Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

435K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy