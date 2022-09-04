Face and hair masks: 10 of the best

Peel appeal: if you’re serious about skincare, masks should form an integral part of your ritual.

Here’s the thing about masks. Most people don’t use them. Or if they do, they see it as a rare beauty treatment that forms part of a pampering ritual. In reality, if you really are interested in the condition and health of your skin and/or hair, masks should form an integral aspect of your ritual. Masks for your face treat a myriad of issues in a way that your daily cleanser or moisturiser just can’t. A well-formulated skincare mask is a shortcut to a really good facial. It offers intense moisture, deals with dullness, premature ageing, uneven skin tone and breakouts. Just like face masks, hair and scalp masks are also about treating and therefore improving a current condition before it gets worse. Your scalp health is the key to great hair health. And if your hair is incredibly dry – , a regular home treatment will do wonders. Not only will that make your hair feel and look better, you’ll find it easier to style.

1. Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter ™ Hair Repair Treatment £15, boots.com

2. Neal’s Yard Frankincense Intense Age Defying Overnight Mask £50, nealsyardremedies.com

3. Decléor Green Mandarin Aromaplastie Glow Refining Mask £34, decleor.co.uk

4. Christophe Robin Colour Shield Cleansing Mask £37, lookfantastic.com

5. Venn Collagen Intensive Phyto-Retinol Renewal Mask £44 for 2, libertylondon.com

6. Sensai Comforting Barrier Mask £139, sensai-cosmetics.com

7. Hair By Sam McKnight Deeper Love Intense Conditioning Mask £48, spacenk.com

8. Origins GinZing™ Glow-Boosting Mask £33, origins.co.uk

9. Philip Kingsley Density Stimulating Scalp Mask £22, philipkingsley.co.uk

10. Fable and Mane Cooling Scalp Mud Mask £30, cultbeauty.co.uk

