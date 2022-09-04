Read full article on original website
Daniel Radcliffe Lands Cheers and Nonstop Laughter for Manic Weird Al Biopic at Toronto Film Festival
“The world belongs to the weird,” so says the tagline for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” but the wee hours of Friday morning belonged to Daniel Radcliffe as the comedy made its world premiere as the clock struck midnight at the Toronto International Film Festival. Radclifffe stars as the beloved parody musician in the upcoming Roku original film, which made its world premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, kicking off TIFF’s Midnight Madness programming lineup. It was a full house at the theater and the crowd ate up every second of the parody biopic, cheering loudly for every surprise cameo (of which...
Benoit Blanc returns in first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
In late 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was an unexpected hit. There aren’t a lot of comical murder mysteries burning up the box office the way that one did. That may be why Netflix pulled the trigger on two Knives Out sequels, the first of which will arrive later this year. Now, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Former James Bond star Daniel Craig is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc. And as the title implies, Blanc has a new mystery to solve.
Barbarian review: the less you know, the better
Barbarian is a true swing for the fences. The film, which marks writer-director Zach Cregger’s solo directorial debut, is a horror mash-up that seems in certain moments like a modern riff on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and at other times like a loving homage to the kind of campy horror comedies that Sam Raimi has perfected. When it’s at its best is when Barbarian feels like it is combining those influences to become a horror ride that is simultaneously absurd and terrifying.
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Best movies and TV shows to watch about Queen Elizabeth II
Today marks the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II, with people around the globe mourning the death of the English monarch. With her reign spanning over 70 years, the Queen remained a beloved political figure despite enduring much criticism and hardship throughout her life. As a result, Elizabeth was the...
Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu is still hurt by Robert Downey Jr’s 2015 response to his superhero comments
Birdman director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu is still hurt by a comment made by Robert Downey Jr in 2015.While promoting his Oscar-winning film Birdman, Iñarritu said that superhero films were a form of “cultural genocide”. He said: “I don’t respond to those characters. They have been poison because the audience is so overexposed to plot and explosions and s*** that it doesn’t mean nothing about the experience of being human.”Downey Jr – who famously portrayed Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cienmatic Universe – weighed in on Iñarritu’s comments a year later during an interview to promote Avengers:...
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
People Are Confessing The Creepiest, Most Unsettling Experiences They've Had In Broad Daylight, And I'm Now Convinced Of The Multiverse
"She grabbed my arm and said, 'You saw it too right?' I just nodded at her. She ran into the kitchen and literally dragged my brother out of that place."
Instagram to start testing a repost feature
Unlike other social media apps, Instagram has never offered a simple way to share other people’s content by reposting it. That could soon change, however, as Instagram is about to start testing such a feature with a small group of users, according to TechCrunch. Instagram’s repost feature was thrust...
Cobra Kai season 5 review: Crowded, but compelling, karate
In a crowded field of reboots and revivals, Cobra Kai has not only managed to stay alive over four seasons, but has thrived, earning a long list of accolades — including an Emmy nomination — ahead of its upcoming fifth season. Contents. As with prior seasons, Cobra Kai...
You can now watch Thor: Love and Thunder at home for free
The latest Thor movie — Thor: Love and Thunder — is now available on Disney Plus to celebrate Disney+ Day. If you missed at the movie theater, you’re not going to want to miss seeing it online. Thanks to Disney+ Day, you won’t even have to spend a lot of cash to do so thanks to a really great deal right now. And if you’re already a subscriber, it’s free to watch — there’s no added cost. Here’s how to watch Thor: Love and Thunder online.
