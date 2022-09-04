In late 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was an unexpected hit. There aren’t a lot of comical murder mysteries burning up the box office the way that one did. That may be why Netflix pulled the trigger on two Knives Out sequels, the first of which will arrive later this year. Now, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Former James Bond star Daniel Craig is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc. And as the title implies, Blanc has a new mystery to solve.

