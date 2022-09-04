ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Football falls to Youngstown State, goes to 0-2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — In week zero against Florida State, Duquesne was simply overmatched. This week, in what appeared to be a more-winnable game, the Dukes fell 31-14 to Youngstown State at Stambaugh Stadium. “Our kids played physically well enough to win the football game,” said Duquesne Head Coach Jerry...
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer ineligible for basketball playoffs

Hampton transfer Peter Kramer, a standout shooting guard who won a WPIAL basketball title at Shady Side Academy, is ineligible for the playoffs this winter. The 6-foot-4 junior had an eligibility hearing Tuesday with the WPIAL, which didn’t find enough evidence to grant him a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer said. PIAA rules make all transfers ineligible for the postseason for one year, if the transfer occurs after the start of 10th grade.
‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
Asa Damon Jones, Sr. Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Asa Damon Jones, Sr., 31, of 1735 Wick Street, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. at his residence. He was born September 17, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joe Murray, Jr. and Sonja Caprice Jones, residing...
Allen P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The family will...
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
