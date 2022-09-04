Read full article on original website
duqsm.com
Football falls to Youngstown State, goes to 0-2
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — In week zero against Florida State, Duquesne was simply overmatched. This week, in what appeared to be a more-winnable game, the Dukes fell 31-14 to Youngstown State at Stambaugh Stadium. “Our kids played physically well enough to win the football game,” said Duquesne Head Coach Jerry...
Youngstown City Schools updates bag policy at football games
A new guideline was announced Thursday for Youngstown Schools.
d9and10sports.com
Clarion Grad Burns Sets St. Francis (Pa.) 25-pnt Rally Scoring Fr. Kills Mark
LORETTO, Pa. – With 24 kills in St. Francis’s 3-2 home win over Duquesne Tuesday, Sept. 6, Clarion High graduate Korrin Burns set a school record for kills by a freshman in the 25-point rally-scoring era. The 24 kills were the most by a Red Flash freshman since...
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer ineligible for basketball playoffs
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer, a standout shooting guard who won a WPIAL basketball title at Shady Side Academy, is ineligible for the playoffs this winter. The 6-foot-4 junior had an eligibility hearing Tuesday with the WPIAL, which didn’t find enough evidence to grant him a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer said. PIAA rules make all transfers ineligible for the postseason for one year, if the transfer occurs after the start of 10th grade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Hits Different, Episode 52: The ‘boys are back’ playing football in East Brady
In today’s This Hits Different, Shelby Cassesse tells the story of the return of youth football to legendary Graham Field in East Brady, where Jim Kelly once shined as a child.
‘We’ve got to make a huge jump this week:’ YSU set to host Dayton
YSU will host Dayton on Saturday afternoon.
d9and10sports.com
Grove City, St. Marys Boys’ Golf, Cathedral Prep Tennis Victorious Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
GROVE CITY, Pa. – Grove City earned a Region 4 mega match win at Grove City Country Club. Logan Goodrich shot an 83 for the Eagles, while Ethan Cunningham had an 85 and Tyler Hamilton an 89. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak had low round, carding a 77. West...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 7, 2022 D9/10 Soccer Recaps: Big Day for Redbank Valley; Grove City, Eisenhower Girls Triumph
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Owen Harmon (5) and Owen Clouse three combined to score all eight Redbank Valley goals in an 8-3 win over Clarion-Limestone. Clouse’s monster game also included five assists, while Ty Carrier and Kaedyn Pago had assists. Thomas Uckert had two goals and an assist and...
d9and10sports.com
James Shoots 74, Saegertown Wins Region 3 Mega Match, Dubois Victorious Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
UNION CITY, Pa. – Union City’s Josh James shot the low round of 74, but it was Saegertown that won Wednesday’s Region 3 mega match. Wyatt Zirkle shot an 82, Joe Grundy an 83, and Jon Grundy an 87 for Saegertown, which had a team score of 342, compared to 365 for second place Union City.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 6, 2022 D9/10 Volleyball: Clarion Opens Season with Another Win; Cochranton Rolls
SENECA, Pa. – It wasn’t pretty at times, but two-time defending PIAA Class 1A champion Clarion ran its winning streak to 46 straight matches with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-17) win at Cranberry. Rewatch the match. Clarion, which has also won 57 in a row vs. D9 opponents...
Police find guns at high school football game
For the 2022 High School Football season, the Pittsburgh Police set forth a plan to heavily staff many games across the city. Police were at the games in an attempt to keep the games safe
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Spend a day with the retired pool hustlers of East Liberty
The men who play pool in a back room at the Vintage Senior Services Center in East Liberty don’t have colorful nicknames like “Minnesota Fats” or “Cornbread Red” or “Wimpy” Lassiter. They have ordinary names like Ernie, George, Cecil, Dave, Bobby, Edgar and...
CBS News
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
27 First News
Asa Damon Jones, Sr. Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Asa Damon Jones, Sr., 31, of 1735 Wick Street, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. at his residence. He was born September 17, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joe Murray, Jr. and Sonja Caprice Jones, residing...
27 First News
Allen P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The family will...
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Pittsburgh. The $3 Million Xtreme Tripler was sold at North Side Beer & Beverage at 1304 Federal Street. $3 Million Xtreme Tripler is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one...
WYTV.com
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
