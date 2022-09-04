10 takeaways from Serra's 24-21 win over De La Salle

Serra coach Patrick Walsh wouldn't go there, but we will.

1. Was Serra's heart-stopping, gritty, comeback 24-21 at De La Salle an official changing of the guard for Bay Area and even Northern California high school football supremacy?

The answer is no. Not for supremacy. But Serra clearly is the No. 1 team currently in both the Bay Area and Northern California.

They beat the other two other teams from Northern California ranked in the top 10 of the SBLive California Top 25, Folsom 17-12 on Aug. 26 and Friday by scoring 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun the Spartans.

They won both games on the road, both games by showing an unusual amount of tenacity and fortitude. Falling behind by two touchdowns to De La Salle late in the third quarter is a recipe for a blowout loss normally. But beyond a deep and talented squad, blessed with a legitimate 4-star quarterback in Maealiuaki Smith, there's a collective mental toughness that wasn't intimidated the last two weeks by two programs that have combined for 10 state championships.

The bigger picture here is that De La Salle — at least by Serra and Folsom — is finally viewed as beatable. Or more important, teams don't have to play a perfect game in order to beat the Spartans — something perceived in Northern California for the last three decades.

Serra certainly proved that, committing three turnovers, two in the red zone. The Padres outgained the Spartans 316-235. Down the stretch, they were tougher and definitely executed better.

Make no mistake, De La Salle is not shriveling up and going away. They are still elite. After 30 years and 318 games not defeated, they have actually lost three games to Northern California teams in a single calendar year. But the combined margin of those three losses is seven points. They quite easily could have won all three games and all would still be talking about their dominance.

But they aren't the dominant elite team in the region now. Folsom in the Sac-Joaquin Section and Serra are looking them eye-to-eye. The two-touchdown advantage before the first snap De La Salle has earned is not present with those two programs.

Another team, Pittsburg, is on the outside looking in, but if its defense is as good as some think, then who knows? The Pirates haven't allowed a touchdowns in two games. Maybe they will emerge the team from Northern California to beat in 2022. They certainly have the firepower with a 5-star quarterback in Jaden Rashada and five Division I committed or offered receivers. But Pittsburg has to play De La Salle close. At least once before it can enter this elite. The average margin of De La Salle victory over Pittsburg since 2004 is 31.6. The closest margin in those 14 games is 17 points.

Serra's Joseph Bey (10) goes after De La Salle senior running back Charles Greer. Photo: Dennis Lee.

Here's nine shorter takeaways from Friday's humdinger of a game.

2. ESPNU got its money's worth

Every nook and cranny in and around Owen Owens field was jammed, every play was hotly contested. Big, giant hits. Sure tackling. Mad scrambles. Hardly perfect, but an end-to-end, wall-to-wall blood bath between two fierce but respectful rivals. A big comeback. A last-second field goal. Wild celebration. And talk of a changing of the guard.

Serra's Kyon Loud (15). Photo: Dennis Lee.

3. Smith is the real deal

Before his team's opener with Folsom, Walsh admitted he wasn't quite sure what his highly-recruited 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior quarterback had to offer. Yes, eight colleges have offered him scholarships, including Florida State, Washington and Kentucky, but as a sophomore he was a backup last season to Dominique Lampkin. "We'll see," Walsh said. "We just don't know. He sure looks the part in every regard, but in a big game, we don't know." He didn't show much against Folsom, partly because the Padres went to their double-wing "Raider" set and used more nimble Alexander Atkins. Smith was 6-for-11, 59 yards and a TD. Against De La Salle, Smith was 20-for-30 for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Bigger than his numbers was his poise, strength and leadership. He got hit hard more than a couple times but got up and led the Padres on two mammoth drives in the fourth quarter, both leading to touchdowns. Walsh noted how good Smith was, then closed his eyes for emphasis and said "so good." He couldn't say it hard enough. "He was born tonight," Walsh said. "This was his night."

Serra QB Maealiuaki Smith completed 20 of 30 for 268 yards and two TDs. Photo: Dennis Lee.

4. I wish Smith would adopt his nickname

Walsh said everyone in the program calls him "Maui" because they can't pronounce Maealiuaki. I not only can't pronounce it, I have to quadruple check every time I type it. Though, I have a feeling he'll be such a big name it will become ingrained. I mean, I can spell Ladouceur without even looking.

5. Smith is the atypical strong and silent leader

As poised as Smith was evading De La Salle's big rush, he was equally so or better fielding an onslaught of reporters afterward asking about his performance. He answered each with a soft tone, but pointedly and quickly. He kept his answers very brief and always framed toward the team and not himself. Impressive.

Serra Padres after 24-21 win this ver DLS (; 1:34)

6. Dylan Joudieh appears the life of the Padre party

The game's hero isn't just a kicker. Yes, he booted the game-winning 21-year field goal with two seconds left, but he's also a cornerback and one heck of a lively quote afterward. Bright-eyed and personable, Joudieh had no doubt he would split the uprights even with the weight of the game on his shoulders. He also made no qualms that he enjoyed kicking the game-winning ball into the De La Salle student body. When noted that De La Salle rarely loses at home, Joudieh quickly noted that "the Padres don't lose here either." Beyond his obvious loyalties, Joudieh also showed compassion, stopping from his celebration to console a despondent De La Salle player after the loss.

7. De La Salle senior running back Charles Greer defies gravity

Three times while video taping the Fresno State-bound senior's run I hit the red button to stop — but Greer was still on green for go. Once I stopped, and walked five yards before hearing a roar from DLS faithful because he was still pushing the pile. One of Serra's strengths is tackling, so if they had difficulty getting him down, I'm thinking he's going to have several 200-yard games. He had 132 on Friday and 271 in two games.

De La Salle Charles Greer (21) has committed to Fresno State. Photo: Dennis Lee.

8. Serra's Jayden Weber reminds me of a prep Hunter Renfrow

Tough, undersized, the 5-9, 160-pound Weber is a handful to deal with, shown last week with a 92-yard punt return for touchdown (called back) and a 25-yard TD catch at the end of a half, and Friday the game's first score on a tough 17-yard catch and run into the end zone.

9. Walsh could charm the stripes off a linesman

After the win, the former De La Salle running back great and valedictorian held court on the visitor's sideline with at least six members of the press for 10-15 minutes. With his mom Madeline in arm, he answered every question with wit, honestly, freedom, joy, generosity and of course passion. Very little coach speak and if so, he readily admitted it. With every answer and explanation he went down the line, connecting eyes with each reporter, giving the feel of a seminar or social engagement or teaching moment, or, more to the point, of a coach explaining concepts to his players. Of his team's turnovers, he framed it this way: "We had a lot of yards and we flipped the field and all those wonderful things and the ball is on the ground and there's lots of chaos. I told the team a lot of good things are happening. Just because one bad thing happened doesn't take away from the eight great things you did to get us to that point." Suddenly I didn't feel so bad misspelling his star quarterback's name for third time in a week.

Serra coach Patrick Walsh post 24-21 win over DLS (; 1:31)

10. De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh could teach a class on class

And a seminar and how to replace a legend. In 2013, Alumbaugh replaced Bob Ladouceur, the architect of the program, who left with the highest winning percentage in high school football coaching history at 934 (399 wins, 25 losses, 3 ties). For seven more years, Alumbaugh kept up that pace but now has "dropped off" to a cool .896 at 104-12. He's never once mentioned the enormous pressure to keep up the impossible standards and the rare time his team loses, he bears the weight of 'fault,' always credits his opponent and simply promises to get better. Or, at least, make that attempt. After Friday's game he met immediately answered questions: "(Serra) ended up on top because they earned it," he said. "Their coach (Walsh, one of his best friends) is a bulldog. They have a lot of pride. I knew they weren't going away. We had a lot of opportunities, but they earned it more than us."