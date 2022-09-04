ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 33/40 News

School athletics seeing impact of referee shortage

There's a shortage in referees all across the state. The Alabama High School Athletic Association reports losing nearly a thousand officials. The shortage came to light when many football games, originally scheduled for Friday, were moved to Thursday due to inclement weather. Since other games were already planned, it opened up some eyes to the need for more referees.
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Class 7A Region 3 showdowns highlight loaded Thursday Night Lights scoreboard

With heavy rainfall expected across the state Friday night, many teams shortened their Week 3 schedule and got ready for kickoff one day earlier than usual. The adjustment certainly did not take away any of the intensity from a normal Friday night with a full slate of region matchups including a few rivalries leading the way.
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Legion FC clinches playoff spot for fourth straight season

For the fourth consecutive year, Birmingham Legion FC will be competing in the USL Championship playoffs, keeping the club's perfect run alive. The Legion has made the postseason in all four seasons since joining the league in 2019. Despite not playing in a midweek match, Birmingham officially clinched Wednesday night...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The cost of learning loss for Alabama school districts

The cost of learning loss is significant. Recently, Georgetown University calculated lost instruction time and the what districts would have to spend in tutoring to make up the difference. ABC 33/40 took a look at five local school systems. Birmingham was listed with the greatest impact, with 20 weeks of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Mother and child abducted in Tennessee found in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a woman and her child, who were abducted in Tennessee, were located in Calera, Alabama Friday. The Calera Police Department said a resident called police when he noticed the woman and the child were "in distress" at a gas station.
CALERA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Eutaw collecting water for Mississippi

The city of Eutaw is collecting bottled water to take to Jackson Mississippi. Donations will be accepted through September 15, 2022. A truck is being loaded at the RH Young Community Center, located at 720 Greensboro Street, Eutaw, AL 35462.
EUTAW, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Where are students after years of pandemic learning?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — During the pandemic students were forced to adapt to two years of non-traditional learning. From March 2020 through parts of this year students sat in front of computers at home to learn, at times parents acting as teachers. In-person learning going back and forth as...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man injured in shooting on 16th Street North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Birmingham Tuesday night. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to the 2300 block of 16th Street North shortly before 9:00 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No additional information...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Water Works Board chairman resigns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has resigned amid increasing customer billing concerns and a call for automatic meter reading. A spokesman with Mayor Randall Woodfin's office confirmed Rice's resignation Thursday morning. Woodfin said board members were blocking the general manager from creating a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in shooting in Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found shot and killed inside a Birmingham apartment Tuesday morning. Birmingham Police Department said 31-year-old Corye Daniels was found unresponsive in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North just before noon. Police said officers on the scene immediately made contact with a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in hit-and-run in north Jefferson county

A man was killed early Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to Carson Road near 16th Terrace Circle NW just before 2:00 A.M. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man who had apparently been hit by a car that left the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Pelham hotel has business license reoked

The Pelham City Council voted unanimously to revoke the business license of the Travelodge motel. The city says inspections by the fire marshal and state health department found mold in some of the rooms. Nearly two dozen other rooms did not have working smoke detectors or sprinkler systems.
PELHAM, AL

