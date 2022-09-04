Read full article on original website
School athletics seeing impact of referee shortage
There's a shortage in referees all across the state. The Alabama High School Athletic Association reports losing nearly a thousand officials. The shortage came to light when many football games, originally scheduled for Friday, were moved to Thursday due to inclement weather. Since other games were already planned, it opened up some eyes to the need for more referees.
Class 7A Region 3 showdowns highlight loaded Thursday Night Lights scoreboard
With heavy rainfall expected across the state Friday night, many teams shortened their Week 3 schedule and got ready for kickoff one day earlier than usual. The adjustment certainly did not take away any of the intensity from a normal Friday night with a full slate of region matchups including a few rivalries leading the way.
Birmingham Legion FC clinches playoff spot for fourth straight season
For the fourth consecutive year, Birmingham Legion FC will be competing in the USL Championship playoffs, keeping the club's perfect run alive. The Legion has made the postseason in all four seasons since joining the league in 2019. Despite not playing in a midweek match, Birmingham officially clinched Wednesday night...
Abduction, death of Memphis jogger reminds Central Alabama runners of basic safety
The abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher while she was on an early morning jog in Memphis has put safety at the forefront of runners' minds everywhere, including the Birmingham metro area. "When something like this happens, it hits close to home," said Jeff Martinez with a local runners shop,...
The cost of learning loss for Alabama school districts
The cost of learning loss is significant. Recently, Georgetown University calculated lost instruction time and the what districts would have to spend in tutoring to make up the difference. ABC 33/40 took a look at five local school systems. Birmingham was listed with the greatest impact, with 20 weeks of...
Mother and child abducted in Tennessee found in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a woman and her child, who were abducted in Tennessee, were located in Calera, Alabama Friday. The Calera Police Department said a resident called police when he noticed the woman and the child were "in distress" at a gas station.
City of Eutaw collecting water for Mississippi
The city of Eutaw is collecting bottled water to take to Jackson Mississippi. Donations will be accepted through September 15, 2022. A truck is being loaded at the RH Young Community Center, located at 720 Greensboro Street, Eutaw, AL 35462.
Where are students after years of pandemic learning?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — During the pandemic students were forced to adapt to two years of non-traditional learning. From March 2020 through parts of this year students sat in front of computers at home to learn, at times parents acting as teachers. In-person learning going back and forth as...
Man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for running meth operation in Hoover neighborhood
A Hoover man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on gun and drug charges, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. Authorities said 49-year-old Robert Alan Ozment was the leader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization who operated in Hoover's Ross Bridge neighborhood. Ozment received 186 months...
Annual haunted house experience at Sloss Furnaces announces it will not continue
The annual Sloss Fright Furnace event has announced it will no longer be produced, issuing a statement on social media and its website Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the event was told by a city board that the event is "too disruptive" to other activities at Sloss Furnaces. "Sloss...
Jefferson County looks to American Rescue Plan dollars to help pay World Games debt
The World Games 2022 came in $14 million short, resulting in money owed to vendors. Since then, Jefferson County was asked to cover $4 million of that debt. During conversations last month, there was some push back due to the fact that the county isn't obligated under any contract to pay the money.
Man injured in shooting on 16th Street North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Birmingham Tuesday night. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to the 2300 block of 16th Street North shortly before 9:00 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No additional information...
Man dies days after Tuscaloosa apartment shooting, suspect now charged with murder
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A man charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment building on August 30, will now be charged with murder. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said 38-year-old Earl Lee Ward died over the recent weekend and 40-year-old Marquis Rayone Brown will be charged with his murder.
Birmingham Water Works Board chairman resigns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has resigned amid increasing customer billing concerns and a call for automatic meter reading. A spokesman with Mayor Randall Woodfin's office confirmed Rice's resignation Thursday morning. Woodfin said board members were blocking the general manager from creating a...
Man killed in shooting in Birmingham apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found shot and killed inside a Birmingham apartment Tuesday morning. Birmingham Police Department said 31-year-old Corye Daniels was found unresponsive in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North just before noon. Police said officers on the scene immediately made contact with a...
10-year-old boy dies after being struck by car while riding mini bike in Birmingham
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A 10-year-old boy died Tuesday evening after being struck by a car while riding a motorcycle mini-bike earlier in the day, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Marquis Bell was taken to Children's of Alabama hospital after the incident at Hollywood Lane at...
Man suspected of stealing guns surrenders after barricading inside home
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBMA) — A standoff took place in Pleasant Grove Wednesday afternoon after a man was accused of stealing multiple firearms from a residence. The Pleasant Grove Police Department said the man returned to his home on 12th Street and barricaded himself inside around 2:00 p.m. Police...
Man killed in hit-and-run in north Jefferson county
A man was killed early Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to Carson Road near 16th Terrace Circle NW just before 2:00 A.M. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man who had apparently been hit by a car that left the scene.
Pelham hotel has business license reoked
The Pelham City Council voted unanimously to revoke the business license of the Travelodge motel. The city says inspections by the fire marshal and state health department found mold in some of the rooms. Nearly two dozen other rooms did not have working smoke detectors or sprinkler systems.
