Grove City, PA

Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl

A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
MORGANTOWN, WV
explore venango

25th Silver Anniversary Weekend Showdown Set for This Weekend at Michaels Mercer Raceway

MERCER, Pa. – The final points night of 2022 will take place on Friday, September 9, at Michaels Mercer Raceway and will pay the winner of the race $2,500. Then on Saturday, September 10, following the Championship Banquet for the BRP Modified Tour, which will take place on the speedway grounds in the afternoon, the highest-ever paying BRP Modified Tour event will take place and will pay the winner a cool $7,000.
MERCER, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Clarion at Cranberry Volleyball

SENECA, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports as two-time defending PIAA 1A champion Clarion travels to Cranberry in volleyball action. Chris Rossetti has the call from Cranberry High School. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
CLARION, PA
Tribune-Review

Hampton transfer Peter Kramer ineligible for basketball playoffs

Hampton transfer Peter Kramer, a standout shooting guard who won a WPIAL basketball title at Shady Side Academy, is ineligible for the playoffs this winter. The 6-foot-4 junior had an eligibility hearing Tuesday with the WPIAL, which didn’t find enough evidence to grant him a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer said. PIAA rules make all transfers ineligible for the postseason for one year, if the transfer occurs after the start of 10th grade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
messengerpaper.com

LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK

To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton

A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils uniforms for top 25 clash with Pitt

It’s a massive clash for the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s a chance at redemption as well for the No. 17 Vols, as they head up to the Steel City to take on the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers. This is a chance for Tennessee to prove that it’s more than...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

6 farms for apple picking in Pittsburgh this season

Photo above by Zen Chung. Apples are the perfect snack: sweet, crunchy and thirst-quenching all at once. And they’re a tasty ingredient for pies, muffins and quickbreads. We love that kids love apples, too, which makes apple picking in Pittsburgh and around our region that much more fun. Pittsburgh-area...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Former Beaver Falls Star Athlete Sentenced To Federal Prison

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Beaver Falls High School star athlete , 27-year-old Cadee Akins Jr of Beaver Falls has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge...
BEAVER FALLS, PA

