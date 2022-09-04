Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Region 3 Showdowns, Non-Region Heavyweight Battles Dot Week 3 Slate in District 10
It’s week three in the high school football season, and there are plenty of juicy matchups in District 10. Region 3 gets its gauntlet of a schedule going, with Farrell-Grove City, Hickory-Sharon, and Greenville-Slippery Rock dotting the slate. Non-region showdowns feature a trio of unbeaten matchups as Meadville travels...
d9and10sports.com
Grove City, St. Marys Boys’ Golf, Cathedral Prep Tennis Victorious Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
GROVE CITY, Pa. – Grove City earned a Region 4 mega match win at Grove City Country Club. Logan Goodrich shot an 83 for the Eagles, while Ethan Cunningham had an 85 and Tyler Hamilton an 89. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak had low round, carding a 77. West...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 7, 2022 D9/10 Soccer Recaps: Big Day for Redbank Valley; Grove City, Eisenhower Girls Triumph
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Owen Harmon (5) and Owen Clouse three combined to score all eight Redbank Valley goals in an 8-3 win over Clarion-Limestone. Clouse’s monster game also included five assists, while Ty Carrier and Kaedyn Pago had assists. Thomas Uckert had two goals and an assist and...
d9and10sports.com
Clarion Grad Burns Sets St. Francis (Pa.) 25-pnt Rally Scoring Fr. Kills Mark
LORETTO, Pa. – With 24 kills in St. Francis’s 3-2 home win over Duquesne Tuesday, Sept. 6, Clarion High graduate Korrin Burns set a school record for kills by a freshman in the 25-point rally-scoring era. The 24 kills were the most by a Red Flash freshman since...
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 6, 2022 D9/10 Volleyball: Clarion Opens Season with Another Win; Cochranton Rolls
SENECA, Pa. – It wasn’t pretty at times, but two-time defending PIAA Class 1A champion Clarion ran its winning streak to 46 straight matches with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-17) win at Cranberry. Rewatch the match. Clarion, which has also won 57 in a row vs. D9 opponents...
d9and10sports.com
Pitt Rises in AFCA Coaches Poll; Cal, Slippery Rock Move up in DII Rankings
WACO, Texas – Pitt rose two spots to No. 14 in the AFCA USA Today Coaches Poll following a 38-31 win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Thursday. The Panthers rose from No. 16 to No. 14. Notre Dame, meanwhile, fell four spots from No. 5 to...
d9and10sports.com
James Shoots 74, Saegertown Wins Region 3 Mega Match, Dubois Victorious Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
UNION CITY, Pa. – Union City’s Josh James shot the low round of 74, but it was Saegertown that won Wednesday’s Region 3 mega match. Wyatt Zirkle shot an 82, Joe Grundy an 83, and Jon Grundy an 87 for Saegertown, which had a team score of 342, compared to 365 for second place Union City.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl
A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
explore venango
25th Silver Anniversary Weekend Showdown Set for This Weekend at Michaels Mercer Raceway
MERCER, Pa. – The final points night of 2022 will take place on Friday, September 9, at Michaels Mercer Raceway and will pay the winner of the race $2,500. Then on Saturday, September 10, following the Championship Banquet for the BRP Modified Tour, which will take place on the speedway grounds in the afternoon, the highest-ever paying BRP Modified Tour event will take place and will pay the winner a cool $7,000.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Clarion at Cranberry Volleyball
SENECA, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports as two-time defending PIAA 1A champion Clarion travels to Cranberry in volleyball action. Chris Rossetti has the call from Cranberry High School. The game can be watched below or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer ineligible for basketball playoffs
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer, a standout shooting guard who won a WPIAL basketball title at Shady Side Academy, is ineligible for the playoffs this winter. The 6-foot-4 junior had an eligibility hearing Tuesday with the WPIAL, which didn’t find enough evidence to grant him a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer said. PIAA rules make all transfers ineligible for the postseason for one year, if the transfer occurs after the start of 10th grade.
messengerpaper.com
LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK
To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
WFMJ.com
New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton
A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils uniforms for top 25 clash with Pitt
It’s a massive clash for the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s a chance at redemption as well for the No. 17 Vols, as they head up to the Steel City to take on the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers. This is a chance for Tennessee to prove that it’s more than...
wtae.com
Police: Bag of spilled Chick-fil-A leads to altercation in Washington County
FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman struck each other over a spilled bag of Chick-fil-A in Fallowfield Township, Washington County. The incident happened a little before 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. Police said Davanta Martin and Amir Reid, both of Charleroi,...
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
kidsburgh.org
6 farms for apple picking in Pittsburgh this season
Photo above by Zen Chung. Apples are the perfect snack: sweet, crunchy and thirst-quenching all at once. And they’re a tasty ingredient for pies, muffins and quickbreads. We love that kids love apples, too, which makes apple picking in Pittsburgh and around our region that much more fun. Pittsburgh-area...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland Democrats say concerns abound as November election nears
Anger and discord among voters has made the campaign season leading up to the November general election a potential safety hazard for members of her party, Westmoreland County’s Democratic Committee chairwoman said Thursday. “It is not easy to be a Democrat in Westmoreland County, and it’s not always safe,”...
beavercountyradio.com
Former Beaver Falls Star Athlete Sentenced To Federal Prison
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Beaver Falls High School star athlete , 27-year-old Cadee Akins Jr of Beaver Falls has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge...
