September 1, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Back to School begins with the Maryville Mosaic’s 4th Grade Challenge
Schools are back in session, and it’s time to kick off another year of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s Fourth Grade Challenge. During last year’s programming, Chloe Casteel, a current fifth-grade student at St. Gregory Barbarigo School, was one of hundreds of students that participated in last year’s challenge.
Merilyn Durham
Merilyn Durham, 83, Ravenwood, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 18, 1939, in Maryville, to Theodore and Gertrude Middleton Reynolds. She was a 1957 graduate of Maryville High School. On June 21, 1958, she married Clinton L. Durham in Maryville. Funeral services were...
Janie Walker
Dorothy Jane “Janie” Davidson Walker died Friday, December 4, 2020, four days after her 93rd birthday. She was born November 30, 1927, in Eagleville, to Donald H. and Flora Skelton Davidson. She attended the University of Missouri graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1950 and a master’s degree in 1951.
Dr. Betty Bush
Dr. Betty J. Bush, 83, West Des Moines, IA, formerly of Maryville, died Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born December 28, 1938, in Barnard, to William and Lucile Johnson. She received her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and her PhD from the University of Missouri.
Barbara Lesher
Barbara Ann Bachman Lesher, 83, Blue Springs, formerly of Maryville, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs. She was born March 12, 1939, to Earl and Edna Nelson Bachman. On December 30, 1962, she married Merle Ralph Lesher, PhD, of Clarinda, IA. He preceded...
Amber McClain
Amber McClain, 39, Quitman, died October 14, 2021. A celebration of Ms. McClain’s life will be held on Sunday, September 11 in Glenwood Springs, CO. For service location and time please contact her parents, John, 303.906.0309 or Gina, 660.254.6000. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in care of...
Northwest remembering fallen firefighters of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Northwest Missouri State University invites the community to join the university in remembering the events of September 11, 2001, and pay tribute to the 343 who climbed the World Trade Center staircases and perished that day. In honor of the fallen firefighters, Northwest will host its third annual 9/11 Stair...
Maryville bounces back in home opener
The Maryville Spoofhound Football Team captured their first win of the season, beating Harrisonville 49-6 at home on September 2. The game couldn’t have started any better for Maryville, when Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin found Junior wide-receiver Delton Davis on the first play from scrimmage for the touchdown. It was all Spoofhounds from that point on, as they took a 35-0 halftime lead. Quinlin would finish 8-9, passing for 214 yards and five touchdowns. He was happy to help the team get their first win on the season.
Bearcats continue win streak at home under the lights
The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Football Team started the season with a victory September 1, beating Fort Hays State, 33-19, in front of 5,700+ people in Bearcat Stadium, where they have now won 13 in a row. Junior quarterback Mike Hohensee gets the edge with the help of junior center...
