The Maryville Spoofhound Football Team captured their first win of the season, beating Harrisonville 49-6 at home on September 2. The game couldn’t have started any better for Maryville, when Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin found Junior wide-receiver Delton Davis on the first play from scrimmage for the touchdown. It was all Spoofhounds from that point on, as they took a 35-0 halftime lead. Quinlin would finish 8-9, passing for 214 yards and five touchdowns. He was happy to help the team get their first win on the season.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO