What Books are Available at the Prescott Valley Public Library – Mayor Kell Palguta
Next week is Banned Books Week which helps to usher in the topic of what books are available at the Prescott Valley Library. Recently the Council has been contacted by concerned parents about certain LGBQT/ Explicit Content books being available to children. Please know that adjustments to signage and displays have been made and moving forward I am confident that our citizens will love and enjoy everything that our library has to offer.
Patriot Week Events in Prescott Valley, September 9 – 17th, 2022
The Patriot Day (9/11) ceremony will include Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Honor Guards, Central Arizona Honor Guard Pipes & Drums, and American Legion Post #6 Honor Guard, with emcee CAFMA Fire Chief Scott Freitag and remarks by Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer. The ceremony, free to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Theater on the Green, Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7$01 E. SkoogBlvd.
After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary – an 21+ event
The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings and Keeper Talks.
Suspect Breaks into Local Tattoo Business, Causes an Estimated $100,000 in Damage.
On September 6, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m. Prescott Police Officers responded to the Lion’s Den Tattoo Company located in the 500 block of East Sheldon St. upon the report of a Burglary. Through the course of the investigation officers learned that at approximately 1:45 a.m. a male subject...
