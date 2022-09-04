Read full article on original website
Why Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Investors Should Consider Securing Some Profits
With 2022 being the pandemic of soaring inflation, department stores like Dillard’s should be one of the worst-hit companies. Surprisingly, though, DDS stock is up double digits this year, outperforming a myriad of other public investments. Nevertheless, it may be time for contrarians to secure their profits in DDS stock.
This Week in Crypto: Rangebound Momentum Prevails as Investors Leave Riskier Assets
The crypto industry’s total market capitalization remains below the $1 trillion mark as concerns about inflationary pressure, hawkish Federal responses towards interest rates, and an impending global recession take center stage. Bitcoin Pinned below $20,000. Amid a worsening economic backdrop and U.S. dollar strength, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) began the month...
J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals reported improved revenues and higher dividends. Are the shareholders still unhappy?
Dechra Pharmaceuticals announced their annual results with strong performances across their key markets. Are the results enough to push the share prices higher?. Veterinary products specialist, Dechra Pharmaceuticals (GB:DPH) reported its annual results for 2022, with by strong growth in its portfolio of products, combined with international expansion, and the acquisitions of Piedmont and Med-Pharmex.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock: Q2 Results Hinging on Macro & Micro Events
DocuSign is set to report its Q2FY23 results on September 8. Analysts are Neutral on the stock’s trajectory and anticipate in-line results. One of the pandemic’s darlings, DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), is scheduled to release its second quarter Fiscal 2023 results on September 8, after the market closes. DocuSign is facing several macro and micro issues, such as shifting consumer preferences post-pandemic, falling demand for products, and the absence of a CEO, all of which could impact the upcoming results.
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
Why is FedEx Stock (NYSE:FDX) Down Today?
FedEx stock is down so far in today’s trading after the company received an analyst downgrade. However, there’s more to this company than a day’s trading fluctuations. Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE: FDX) had something of a post-Labor Day hangover. The former pandemic darling is lagging the market today. The biggest reason for FedEx’s slip is a recent downgrade at Citigroup (NYSE: C). Analyst Christian Wetherbee lowered his price target on FedEx to $225 per share and also dropped the company down from Buy to Neutral. Citi expects that FedEx will likely have some trouble producing growth in earnings-per-share figures this year, which will hurt share prices.
Got a Buy List Ready? Analysts Think These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Should Be On It
The truth will set you free? Perhaps – or perhaps it will disillusion you. In late August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a hawkish update at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell was brutally honest on the subject of inflation, more so than anyone had thought he would be beforehand. Powell said, simply, that neither inflation nor higher interest rates are going away any time soon.
Here’s Why Investors May Want to Trim GPS Stock (NYSE:GPS)
Although Gap represents one of the hardest-hit fashion retailers this year, GPS stock did bounce higher between approximately mid-July to mid-August. However, with the Federal Reserve likely to change the underlying economic paradigm, it’s probably best for speculators to call it a day. Anyone with basic knowledge of standard...
Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Soars on Promising Sarconeos Top-Line Data
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) are up in today’s pre-market session after promising top-line results from a Phase 2-3 study evaluating its Sarconeos for respiratory failure associated with COVID-19. In the study, Sarconeos (BI0101) lowered the risk of respiratory failure or early death by 39% vs placebo...
MercadoLibre Stock (NASDAQ:MELI): Why Its High Valuation is Justified
MercadoLibre’s growth momentum has been truly unstoppable, with its latest results once again proving this. With economies of scale kicking driving margins higher and the fintech business expanding, MercadoLibre’s net income growth prospects remain impressive. Following the steep decline in the stock price against positive financial developments, MercadoLibre’s shares could be attractively priced at current levels.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock (NASDAQ:SBLK): Is Its 34% Dividend Yield Sustainable?
Star Bulk Carriers enjoyed fantastic tailwinds over the past couple of years amid the industry’s supply and demand dynamics turning in the company’s favor. However, the ongoing macroeconomic turmoil has resulted in dry bulk rates plummeting, which is going to impact its future results. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:...
The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge
Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
Analysts keep faith in SEEK (ASX:SEK) stock, despite sharp declines
Online employment marketplace, SEEK has seen its shares drop steeply in recent months, amid fears a potential recession could impact the labour market. However, those concerns may now be priced into the current stock value. Melbourne headquartered SEEK operates a online jobs marketplace, connecting jobseekers employers. SEEK operates in a...
Should Investors Buy LOW Stock (NYSE:LOW) at Current Levels?
Lowe’s remains a solid pick for dividend-growth investors who seek exposure to quality companies. Still, the company’s results may peak this year as multiple macroeconomic concerns loom. For this reason, Lowe’s seemingly humble valuation should be taken with a grain of salt. Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has started...
How interest rates impact Australian gold mining stocks
The gold price has fluctuated sharply in 2022, shooting up upon the Ukraine conflict, but falling amid interest rate rises. Despite the volatility, TipRanks insights show these Australian gold mining stocks are worth some attention. Global gold prices have a major impact on the value of Australian gold miners, such...
What does the resurgent travel market mean for local airline stocks?
Airline stocks such as Qantas Airways and Air New Zealand may be good bets for investors looking to gain exposure to the resurgent travel market. Airline stocks such as Qantas Airways (QAN) and Air New Zealand (AIZ) are on the radar of many investors right now, as the travel sector bounces back from the COVID-19 induced downturn.
Which “Strong Buy” Semiconductor Stock Does Wall Street Love Most?
Semiconductor stocks have taken endless hits to the chin this year, but analysts remain bullish on certain names. With a bleak outlook, a recession, and a potential chip glut on the horizon, brave investors may wish to consider buying before things begin to look up again. Semiconductor stocks have been...
Why GameStop Stock (NYSE:GME) is Rallying in After-Hours Trading
GameStop shot up in after-hours trading today after posting its earnings results. The losses were not as deep as projected, but GameStop has a long way to go to regain its former glory. It’s a big day for GameStop (NYSE: GME), the video game retailer that expanded into electronics, became...
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock: Is the Dip an Opportunity for Investors?
GOOGL stock is under pressure due to the pullback in ad spending and tough year-over-year comparisons. However, its core business showed resilience during the last reported quarter. Meanwhile, its investments in AI and cloud augur well for growth. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock has lost over one-fourth of its value so far...
