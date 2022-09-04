California Highway Patrol officers are asking for the public's help to locate their suspect in a fatal June 25 hit-and-run crash. A man believed to be named Saul Hernandez was driving a Honda Accord that struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 119 around 3:38 a.m. June 25, according to a CHP news release. Jesse Sanchez, 27, of Bakersfield, was heading west on Highway 119, partially within the westbound lane, when he was struck by a gray Honda.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO