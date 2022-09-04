Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
City's homelessness dashboard created to increase accountability
City of Bakersfield officials said they know that homelessness is the No. 1 concern facing residents, a problem that creates health and public safety concerns for a variety of reasons. But the message Tuesday also included a stark truth: The issue is not just a Bakersfield problem, and so it’ll...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Where are the police?
On the first day of September, I became one of the numerous victims of crime in Bakersfield. Having spent the biggest portion of my adult working life as a law enforcement officer, I was completely dismayed at the lack of response by the Bakersfield Police Department. Suspects stole the catalytic...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD celebrates new officers at academy graduation ceremony
Twenty-eight of the Bakersfield Police Department’s newest officers took the next step in their law enforcement careers Thursday during a graduation ceremony at the First Assembly of God church. The total class of 30 — including two officers for the Santa Maria Police Department — received words of encouragement...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD offense reports say man who killed CDCR counselor thought victim had lots of money
Robert Pernell Roberts just wanted to get back into the ‘hood, a man told police, according to Bakersfield Police Department offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court and released Tuesday. Roberts and the man, whose name is redacted in the documents, saw Bakersfield resident Benny Alcala Jr. charging...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Sept. 8, 2022
Joe Gonzalez, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP asks for help to locate suspect in hit-and-run crash
California Highway Patrol officers are asking for the public's help to locate their suspect in a fatal June 25 hit-and-run crash. A man believed to be named Saul Hernandez was driving a Honda Accord that struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 119 around 3:38 a.m. June 25, according to a CHP news release. Jesse Sanchez, 27, of Bakersfield, was heading west on Highway 119, partially within the westbound lane, when he was struck by a gray Honda.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for help to ID armed robbery suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred around 12:57 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Dollar General at at 401 Union Ave.
Bakersfield Californian
Man charged in death of CDCR counselor pleads not guilty, removed from court for disturbance
A Bakersfield man charged with the murder of a Wasco State Prison counselor made his first court appearance in this case Wednesday during which a public defender entered not guilty pleas for all counts on his behalf. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, appeared while covering his face for the entirety of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officers arrest suspect in alleged road-rage shooting on Alta Vista Drive
Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after ShotSpotter alerted them to a late-morning shooting on Alta Vista Drive. ShotSpotter, a citywide program that detects gunfire and alerts law enforcement, detected a shooting at 11:28 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Alta Vista, according to a BPD news release.
Comments / 0