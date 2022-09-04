ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

oc-breeze.com

City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico

In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
SEAL BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Sixteen students from Los Angeles area named Top STEM Students

Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science are thrilled to announce that 16 students from the Los Angeles, California area are among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country. They have been named to a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Finalists chosen for Dragon Kim Foundation’s 2022 Dragon Challenge

The Dragon Kim Foundation, an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions, has announced the finalists for the 2022 Dragon Challenge competition to be held at the Winifred Smith Hall at UCI in Irvine on Thursday, September 8 at 7 PM.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

oc-breeze.com

oc-breeze.com

oc-breeze.com

oc-breeze.com

OC Public Libraries celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

OC Public Libraries joins libraries nationwide and the American Library Association (ALA) in September to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month. The initiative reminds parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a...
WESTMINSTER, CA

