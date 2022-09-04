Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
oc-breeze.com
Sixteen students from Los Angeles area named Top STEM Students
Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science are thrilled to announce that 16 students from the Los Angeles, California area are among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country. They have been named to a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students.
oc-breeze.com
Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® raises awareness of rail safety during Rail Safety Month
In recognition of Rail Safety Month and U.S. Rail Safety Week in September, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will partner with California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL) to spread awareness about the importance of safety around train tracks.
oc-breeze.com
Finalists chosen for Dragon Kim Foundation’s 2022 Dragon Challenge
The Dragon Kim Foundation, an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions, has announced the finalists for the 2022 Dragon Challenge competition to be held at the Winifred Smith Hall at UCI in Irvine on Thursday, September 8 at 7 PM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Kyle Chang releases candidate statement for Cypress School District Trustee Area C
Thank you for considering me as a candidate for the Cypress school board. My daughter will be entering elementary school soon and I want to make sure she and other Cypress kids have the best education possible. It is my belief that a good education starts with good teachers. I want the Cypress school system to be able to hire and keep the best teachers, and I will do whatever I can to make sure Cypress stays an attractive destination for families.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach cooling center to remain open through Friday
Due to the continued hot weather, the cooling center located at the Seal Beach Tennis Center (3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach) will remain open though this Friday, September 9, 2022 until 9:00pm. As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen...
oc-breeze.com
Early polling shows Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the Anaheim Mayor race
Polling from Public Opinion Strategies shows Anaheim Mayor Pro Tem Trevor O’Neil in the leading position to win the election for Mayor of Anaheim. The poll results show O’Neil has strong name identification citywide with positive favorability going into the election, in which he has $190,000 cash-on-hand just 3 weeks after entering the race for Mayor. In Anaheim’s District 6, which accounts for 27% of the total electorate, O’Neil polls well ahead of Galloway and Aitken, coming in first among Republicans, No Party Preference voters, and even Democrats. After voters hear about O’Neil’s accomplishments and message, he takes a commanding lead over the other challengers citywide, taking 39% of the vote against 18% each for Aitken and Galloway, with the rest of the vote remaining undecided.
oc-breeze.com
City of Cypress seeking proposals for electronic budget book solution
The City of Cypress (City) is soliciting proposals to provide an automated production of the City’s annual budget book. The end-goal is to improve efficiency of the City’s current budgeting process and allow for ease of use for end-users. City staff currently uses a combination of Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word along with Microsoft related graphics to create the City’s budget book. The desired software solution must be user friendly for inputting and importing data, managing and retrieving information, reporting and storage.
RELATED PEOPLE
oc-breeze.com
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana makes the Top 20 list of pizzerias in the OC Register
The front page of today’s print edition of the Orange County Register has an article about locations to get creative and tasty pizza in Orange County — and a farewell article from Brad A. Johnson, the food critic of the Register for the last ten years. I have...
oc-breeze.com
City of Cypress Church Leaders presents Cypress Mayor’s Prayer Gathering 2022
The City of Cypress Church Leaders presents the Cypress Mayor’s Prayer Gathering on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 7:00-8:55 a.m. Doors open at 7:00 a.m. for meet and greet and the breakfast buffet begins at 7:15 a.m. This event is hosted by Mayor Paulo Morales. Our amazing city is...
oc-breeze.com
OC Public Libraries celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
OC Public Libraries joins libraries nationwide and the American Library Association (ALA) in September to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month. The initiative reminds parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a...
Comments / 0