KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old shot and killed in Arlington on Sunday
ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI...
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Arlington, South Dakota shooting
ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande tells KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the attorney general’s office says DCI agents were called to the...
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
ARLINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died of gunshot wounds Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County, Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now. The South Dakota DCI was called around 5 a.m. on Sunday, and arriving officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the person found at the scene, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
