Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old shot and killed in Arlington on Sunday

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI...
ARLINGTON, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
KELOLAND TV

One person killed in Arlington, South Dakota shooting

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande tells KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the attorney general’s office says DCI agents were called to the...
ARLINGTON, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public

ARLINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died of gunshot wounds Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County, Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now. The South Dakota DCI was called around 5 a.m. on Sunday, and arriving officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the person found at the scene, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
ARLINGTON, SD
gowatertown.net

Codington County authorities investigate attempted abduction

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Codington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened southwest of Watertown near Lake Pelican over the weekend. Chief Deputy Brent Solum says a woman was walking along a road around 8 p.m. Saturday when an early 2000’s model Ford Edge, tan in color, stopped behind her.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff with Sioux Falls police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police have a suspect in custody after an hours-long standoff at the Arnold Parks Apartment Complex. There was a large police presence, including SWAT units, near the corner of North Prairie Avenue and West Bailey Street on Tuesday morning. At 5:45 a.m, a suspect was escorted to a police vehicle in handcuffs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man is wanted, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Jadarius Deshun Rush. Rush is 20 years iold, six foot three and 150 pounds. He is wanted for aggravated assault. If you have any information concerning...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
MADISON, SD

