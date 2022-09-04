Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Barack Obama Is Now The First U.S. President To Win A Competitive Emmy
Former U.S. President Barack Obama can now add “Emmy Award Winner” to his very long list of accomplishments. He won his first Emmy during the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 3, making him the first U.S. president to win a competitive Emmy award. Obama earned the Outstanding...
Barack Obama Wins Emmy for National Parks Series
On Saturday night, former president Barack Obama won his first Emmy Award for outstanding narration on the documentary series Our Great National Parks. The Netflix series is a five-part documentary that expands on his work with national parks during his two terms in office. The 61-year-old and his wife, Michelle...
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Adele: One NIght Only was named Outstanding Variety Special and scored four other prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night. The program also earned the honors for Outstanding Lighting Design/Direction, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Technical Direction and Outstanding Directing for...
David A. Arnold Dies: Comedian, ‘Fuller House’ Writer & ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator Was 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, died today, Sept. 7. He was 54. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees
Roll out the red carpet! The 2022 Emmy Awards will celebrate the best of comedy, drama and more fan-favorite TV shows. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero in July, with Succession leading the pack. The HBO hit — which stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran […]
Trevor Noah Takes Issue With Obama's 'Weird' White House Portrait
"I don't get it. It looks like he got his portrait taken at the DMV," "The Daily Show" host said.
Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show
Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Chris Rock: Will Smith Slapped Me for the ‘Nicest Joke I Ever Told’
Chris Rock is reflecting on Will Smith’s Oscars slap in his new European stand-up tour alongside Dave Chappelle. Rock joked while at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England that Smith attacked him onstage earlier this year for a “bullshit joke” about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. “Did that shit hurt?” Rock asked the audience (via Deadline). “Goddam right. The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.” Rock added that he returned to work the day after the 2022 Academy Awards and that he does not consider himself to be a victim. Chappelle, who was also assaulted onstage...
Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Documentary Wins Five Emmys
The Beatles documentary series Get Back won five Emmy Awards at a ceremony in Los Angeles last night (Sept. 3). Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were named with director Peter Jackson as recipients of the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series award, alongside fellow producers Yoko Ono, Olivia Harrison, Clare Olssen and Jonathan Clyde. Jackson also won Outstanding Directing for a Documentary or Nonfiction Program, and the production won for picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title
EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller
It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
Meghan and Harry Get Standing Ovation at Youth Summit, Booed Outside
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to Britain was greeted by media cameras, protesters and rapturous applause.
BET
Faizon Love Clowns Aries Spears For His Comments Towards Lizzo
Faizon Love chimed in on Aries Spears’ comments towards Lizzo and called Spears' comments “stupid” during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue — the same platform where the controversial commentary was shared. During the interview, Love shared he disagreed with the comment, all while praising...
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History
As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its...
David A. Arnold, comedian of Netflix specials, dies at 54
LOS ANGELES (AP) — David A. Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the “Fuller House” reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” has died. He was 54. Arnold’s family said in a statement Thursday that the doctors...
hypebeast.com
'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae To Lead New Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is slated to star in Disney+‘s forthcoming Star Wars series, titled The Acolyte, according to Variety. Lee will star across Amandla Stenberg, who has landed the female lead in the Lucasfilm-led project, with Jodie Turner-Smith also appearing on the cast list. Leslye Headland, co-creator of Russian Doll, is the showrunner on the series.
Quinta Brunson went from BuzzFeed writer to an Emmy nominee
The 32-year-old actress left BuzzFeed in 2019 and went on to play various parts in TV series like ‘Single Parents.’ Who is Quinta Brunson? How did Quinta Brunson get her start? Was Quinta Brunson voicing a character in ‘Big Mouth’? How old is Quinta Brunson?
Comments / 12