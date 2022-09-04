Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
Palomar College Football
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Tuesday, September 6, 2022: The Comets of Palomar College Junior College came back from a 17-10 halftime deficit in the second half scored 7 points in the third quarter and 24 points in the fourth quarter as they defeated Victor Valley Junior College by a 41-17 score.
orangecountytribune.com
Hotter and then some showers
Those of us sweating in Tuesday’s 93-degree heat in the West Orange County area may not be comforted that it will soon be considered a “cool” day. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for daytime highs to climb to 99 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. On Saturday, thunderstorms and showers are expected to cool us off to 81 and give our lawns a bit of a respite.
Heat wave: Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms, 5th Flex Alert
Southern California’s extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations. The seemingly endless heat wave is likely to continue through Wednesday of next week, and possibly longer, according to the National Weather Service. Excessive heat warnings are in place for parts […]
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
thevistapress.com
San Marcos Chamber News
Receive reports and updates each month from federal, state and local legislative representatives. Additional reports to include city, schools, utility and sheriff’s department updates. Upcoming Chamber Events. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 8:00-9:00 AM. Enjoy coffee, great conversation, build relationships, share business tips and leads. San Marcos Chamber Coffee Connections gives...
californiahomedesign.com
Deep Palm Springs Roots
The sensitive renovation of Casa Cody by Electric Bowery honors the property’s storied past while updating its historic spaces for today’s desert-loving guests. It’s easy to believe history in Palm Springs starts around 1950 and not think much beyond its ties to mid-century modernism. But unsurprisingly, there’s much more to the town’s past. And its ever-evolving hospitality offerings don’t always have to mean preserved-in-amber Mad Men era interiors, Rat Pack references, and martinis.
Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave
Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
KESQ
Hottest day of the week – Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday
The heat is on, and we are all feeling it! Palm Springs has reached 114° this afternoon, almost 10° above the seasonal average. The Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley will remain in place until Thursday evening. Temperatures will be cooler the next two days but only as humidity begins to climb around the desert.
nbcpalmsprings.com
High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave
(CNS) – As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood warning for the...
Fairview Fire: Deadly Southern California blaze grows to nearly 20,000 acres
HEMET, Calif. — Southern California’s deadly Fairview Fire continued to spread rapidly on Wednesday, growing from 5,000 acres in the morning to nearly 20,000 acres by 10:30 p.m., authorities said. According to KCBS-TV, the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire said the blaze, which erupted Monday afternoon...
Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade
We now know who will serve as the grand marshals for the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade. On Wednesday, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced that four individuals and one national organization would serve as the Grand Marshals for the annual Pride parade scheduled for November 6 in Palm Springs. PFLAG is the first and largest The post Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade appeared first on KESQ.
Magnitude-3.4 quake strikes near Banning
A small earthquake shook Riverside County early Tuesday morning.A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck about 5.1 miles south-southwest of Banning at about 4:55 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake hit at a depth of nearly 11 miles.The epicenter of the earthquake appeared to be in middle of the Morongo Reservation, which is north of Banning.Residents in Cathedral City and Hemet felt the earthquake, according to "Did You Feel It?" reports to the USGS. At least one person reported feeling the earthquake out of San Diego.There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.The earthquake comes just a few days after another small earthquake rattled the Inland Empire over the weekend. A magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases
A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Friday morning through Saturday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay moves into Southern California. As of Thursday afternoon, Hurricane Kay is holding on to its Category 1 status with maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH. Kay's track maintains a northerly route before it is expected to The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases appeared first on KESQ.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Riverside, CA — 15 Top Places!
Make your way to the charming city of Riverside in California to enjoy a memorable food-filled getaway by dining at its many terrific brunch restaurants. It has quaint eateries offering a relaxed dining experience, a family-friendly vibe to dine with your loved ones, or a lively atmosphere for a fun time with friends.
nomadlawyer.org
Irvine: 8 Best Places To Visit in Irvine, California
Travel Attractions & Places To Visit In Irvine, California, USA. When you’re looking for family activities in Irvine, consider visiting the Pretend City Children’s Museum. This non-profit organization is known for engaging kids and parents with interactive and hands-on exhibits. The museum is also a great place for children to develop math, literacy, and thinking skills. In fact, the museum’s building has a “construction site” for children to play in.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave
Southern Californians sought relief during days of excessive heat warnings and triple-digit temperatures that shattered early September records. The extreme heat led to calls for power conservation, packed beaches and heightened concerns about the rapid spread of wildfires. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for part of the region through most of Wednesday.
Fairview Fire: Photos capture destruction as deadly California blaze forces evacuations
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Southern California’s Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday afternoon near Hemet, killed at least two people as it quickly engulfed 2,000 acres, according to KCBS-TV. The blaze, which prompted evacuation orders for about 1,500 homes, remains 5% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Monday night.
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
Radford Fire grows to 450 acres as it approaches Big Bear; new evacuations ordered
New evacuations were ordered Tuesday as the Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino mountains continued to grow.
