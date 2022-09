SENIOR CENTERS: Aug. 29 – Sept. 2, 2022

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she threatened her boyfriend and her son with a firearm during an argument. Michelle Louise Wood, 55, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO