This new sand battery may just change the energy game

By Loukia Papadopoulos
 4 days ago
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.

In this latest episode of his YouTube show, Undecided with Matt Ferrell, he tackles one of the newest and most promising innovations in battery technology: the sand battery.

Unless you have had your head buried in the sand, you know that battery technology is crucial to solving the intermittency issue of renewables. Indeed, if we want to have renewable energy, we have to solve what will happen in the instances where energy is not produced, such as when the sun does not shine or the wind does not blow.

One invention to tackle such issues is the sand battery. How does it work? How does it compare to other advanced battery innovations? How quickly could it be produced at a mass scale? When might we be seeing it implemented into energy grids? This video answers all these questions and more.

