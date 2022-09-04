Read full article on original website
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
Elon University volleyball defeated by Duke in home opener
After playing its first six matches of the season away from home, the Elon University volleyball team lost its home opener to the Duke University Blue Devils in four sets at Schar Center. The loss dropped Elon’s record to 1-6 and is the team’s fourth straight defeat. However, head coach...
Sarah Moore
Posters for sale in Elon University’s Koury Athletic Center. The College Poster Sale Company runs annual back to school poster sales at universities across the country and will be at Elon University until Sept. 9. Students can head to the Koury Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up posters.
Elon University senior to compete in triathlon, fundraise for Burlington Animal Services
Elon senior Maria Torres Monteverde volunteers at Burlington Animal Services Aug. 22. When Elon senior Maria Torres Monteverde completed her first triathlon, she said she crossed the finish line overwhelmed with pride — a feeling motivating her to not only compete again, but also raise money for a cause close to her heart.
Elon faculty express concerns over note taker changes
While Baris Kesgin, political science and policy studies professor, understands the necessity of accessible class notes for students who need accommodations, he is concerned about the effectiveness of Disabilities Resources’ new pilot program, Glean, a service that records and transcribes lectures, eliminating the need for volunteer note takers. Kesgin,...
SGA hosts town hall, discusses how to increase engagement after lack of attendance
Elon University’s Student Government Association executive board outlined its priorities for the year to the rest of SGA. SGA hosted a town hall open to Elon’s student body on Sept. 8, however, as the only students in attendance were SGA members, the executive board instead shared its plans for the year with the rest of the organization.
Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue sold
The Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue has been sold. The four businesses inside will need to reloacte. The 100-year-old building sits across the tracks next to the post office—it looks like a house, but it functions as an office building. It’s called the Faucette House, and it has been sold. The four tenants who run businesses inside the house have to move out by the beginning of October.
38 students receive citations from town of Elon police
Since Sept. 2, the town of Elon has charged 20 students with underage drinking and 18 for open container violations. The department worked undercover Friday night to zone in on underage drinking in partnership with Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Team, which also goes to other towns in the county.
Street art blooms in downtown Elon
When public artist Mary Ryan wakes up early in the morning during a project week, she gathers her supplies, puts on her paint-covered shoes and says goodbye to her husband before heading off to paint alone for eight hours — this week, in downtown Elon. Ryan, founder of Mary...
Local Gibsonville business to celebrate one year opening
When she found herself sitting in a hospital supporting her loved ones through chemotherapy treatment, Gibsonville resident and small business owner Tina Mardis said she needed something to keep her mind and hands busy. A lifelong crafter, Mardis decided not to turn to books or games, but to her love of crafting, to help her through the dark moments.
