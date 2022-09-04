The Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue has been sold. The four businesses inside will need to reloacte. The 100-year-old building sits across the tracks next to the post office—it looks like a house, but it functions as an office building. It’s called the Faucette House, and it has been sold. The four tenants who run businesses inside the house have to move out by the beginning of October.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO