Effective: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 5 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next two high tides at Piney Point are at 1:44 AM and 2:14 PM, at Coltons Point 2:20 AM and 2:50 PM, and at Point Lookout 12:56 AM and 1:07 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/01 AM 3.5 1.9 1.8 1.0 Moderate 09/02 PM 3.4 1.8 1.8 1.0 Minor 10/02 AM 3.4 1.8 1.7 1.0 Minor 10/03 PM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1.0 Minor 11/03 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 1.0 Minor 11/03 PM 3.1 1.5 1.4 1.0 Minor

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO