Cincinnati, OH

Jack Harlow picked Bearcats on College Gameday, used to talk to this girl from Cincinnati

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
Jack Harlow didn't prove to be the good luck charm Cincinnati Bearcats fans wanted.

Harlow was the celebrity guest picker Saturday on ESPN's "College Gameday," which was live from Columbus ahead of the Ohio State-Notre Dame game.

The rapper's Cincinnati-Arkansas pick was UC. Why?

"I used to talk to this girl from Cincinnati and I liked her a lot. Cincy."

Video via Twitter from @CollegeGameDay:

