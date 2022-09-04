ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
prescottenews.com

Patriot Week Events in Prescott Valley, September 9 – 17th, 2022

The Patriot Day (9/11) ceremony will include Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Honor Guards, Central Arizona Honor Guard Pipes & Drums, and American Legion Post #6 Honor Guard, with emcee CAFMA Fire Chief Scott Freitag and remarks by Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer. The ceremony, free to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Theater on the Green, Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7$01 E. SkoogBlvd.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary – an 21+ event

The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings and Keeper Talks.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

What Books are Available at the Prescott Valley Public Library – Mayor Kell Palguta

Next week is Banned Books Week which helps to usher in the topic of what books are available at the Prescott Valley Library. Recently the Council has been contacted by concerned parents about certain LGBQT/ Explicit Content books being available to children. Please know that adjustments to signage and displays have been made and moving forward I am confident that our citizens will love and enjoy everything that our library has to offer.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy