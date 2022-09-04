Next week is Banned Books Week which helps to usher in the topic of what books are available at the Prescott Valley Library. Recently the Council has been contacted by concerned parents about certain LGBQT/ Explicit Content books being available to children. Please know that adjustments to signage and displays have been made and moving forward I am confident that our citizens will love and enjoy everything that our library has to offer.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO