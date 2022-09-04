ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life

LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. —April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
The Independent

What happens next? Day by day after the Queen’s death

The Queen has died and King Charles III is the new monarch.Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around 11 days’ time.Day of DeathThursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm on Thursday September 8 – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.The new King had dashed to...
The Guardian

Is it bourgeois to like ‘good food?’ I went looking for answers

Amy Dawson grew up ashamed of the family ham. It was pink and huge – close to 40lb – and sat on the kitchen counter, wrapped in newspaper throughout the winter. The ham had a hardened outside layer of dehydrated fat, which Dawson’s mom would cut into with a butcher’s knife, revealing a rich, ruby red inside. She would soak the meat she had sliced off and fry it up the next day for dinner, repeating those steps over the rest of the season.
The Associated Press

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the British royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He noted in the statement Friday that Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China, which she did in 1986. “Her death is a great loss to the British people.” The statement added that China was willing to work with King Charles III as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
The Independent

Sting ‘had a quiet weep’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute

Sting has admitted he had a “quiet weep” following the death of the Queen, as more celebrities paid tribute to her reign and legacy.The monarch was described as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service” as tributes flooded in from all over the world after her death was announced on Thursday evening.The former Police frontman joined other heavyweights of the British music industry including Simon Cowell, Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Paul McCartney, on a day that heard the British national anthem ring out across the world.I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad...
