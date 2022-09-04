Read full article on original website
Related
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
SFGate
Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life
LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. —April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
What happens next? Day by day after the Queen’s death
The Queen has died and King Charles III is the new monarch.Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around 11 days’ time.Day of DeathThursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm on Thursday September 8 – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.The new King had dashed to...
U.K.・
'She looks absolutely beautiful!': Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed to San Francisco
The issues currently boiling over in the Castro were put on hold for a visiting queen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney+ Day offers deals on cruises, hotels, merch and more—but for 1 day only
New and existing Disney+ subscribers can score big discounts on Disney Cruise Line voyages and Walt Disney World resort rooms.
Queen Elizabeth II's 'spectacular' 1983 San Francisco trip was marred by tragedy
In 1983, at the age of 57, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip spent three days in rainy San Francisco on a rare royal tour of California. The trip involved drinks at a famous tiki bar, some A-list San Francisco celebs, 5,000 protesters and the tragic deaths of three Secret Service agents. Here’s how it all played out.
Is it bourgeois to like ‘good food?’ I went looking for answers
Amy Dawson grew up ashamed of the family ham. It was pink and huge – close to 40lb – and sat on the kitchen counter, wrapped in newspaper throughout the winter. The ham had a hardened outside layer of dehydrated fat, which Dawson’s mom would cut into with a butcher’s knife, revealing a rich, ruby red inside. She would soak the meat she had sliced off and fry it up the next day for dinner, repeating those steps over the rest of the season.
Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the British royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He noted in the statement Friday that Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China, which she did in 1986. “Her death is a great loss to the British people.” The statement added that China was willing to work with King Charles III as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Are Confessing The Creepiest, Most Unsettling Experiences They've Had In Broad Daylight, And I'm Now Convinced Of The Multiverse
"She grabbed my arm and said, 'You saw it too right?' I just nodded at her. She ran into the kitchen and literally dragged my brother out of that place."
Sting ‘had a quiet weep’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute
Sting has admitted he had a “quiet weep” following the death of the Queen, as more celebrities paid tribute to her reign and legacy.The monarch was described as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service” as tributes flooded in from all over the world after her death was announced on Thursday evening.The former Police frontman joined other heavyweights of the British music industry including Simon Cowell, Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Paul McCartney, on a day that heard the British national anthem ring out across the world.I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad...
Comments / 0