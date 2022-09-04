ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victor Valley College loses 17-point lead, drops season opener to Palomar College

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
Everything looked great for the Victor Valley College football team early Saturday night.

The Rams took a 17-point lead early in the second quarter of the season opener at Ray Moore Stadium against Palomar College.

Then came the second half. The Rams were held scoreless the rest of the way and the defense coughed up 213 of the 277 total yards of offense allowed to the Comets.

Palomar College beat the Rams 41-17.

“Tonight we just played a half of good football. That’s it,” head coach Artie Allen said.

Palomar College scored 17 points in the third quarter to even the score.

A quick field goal in the fourth quarter gave the Comets a 20-17 and they never looked back.

The Comets recovered a VVC fumble at the 26-yard line with just under 12 minutes to play and a little over a minute later quarterback Kiah Reid snuck the ball in for a 27-17 lead

The Rams drove the ball near midfield but a botched snap on fourth down gave Palomar College the ball back at the 38-yard line with 7:55 left to play.

Another quarterback keeper, this time from 13 yards out, gave the Comets a 34-17 lead with 6:22 left on the clock.

Palomar College recovered another fumble on the next drive, this time 15 yards from the end zone. Three plays later the Comets led 41-17.

“We are a football team that is still learning how to be a really good football team,” Allen said. “We have the makings of it. We know we have the pieces that can do it. We just have to continue to believe in ourselves and we have to learn to play four quarters. But there is no doubt in my mind that we are going to figure that all out this year.”

The quick start for Victor Valley came on two touchdown passes by Tyler Karen. The Granite Hills grad connected with Gabe Trujillo, a Víctor Valley grad, for a 28-yard touchdown to put the Rams on the board just before the second quarter.

Carlos Garcia hit a 22-yard field goal and the end of the quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Karen hit Hosia Stokes, an Adelanto grad, for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 17-0 lead with 12:33 left in the first half.

Karen ended the night completing 18 of 33 passes for 202 yards.

Trujillo ended with eight catches for 88 yards and Stokes hauled in five passes for 39 yards.

On the ground, Kenyard Edwards Jr, an Apple Valley grad, took 22 carries for 65 yards.

“We simply executed that first half,”Allen said. “I think there were opportunities for big plays on offense and we made them. Some of those same big plays on defense, we made them. But in the second half when we did have those 50/50 balls, the opportunities for a chunk play, we didn’t make them. That goes back to the playmakers making the plays when it’s time to make plays.”

Allen said the plan is to turn the page on the season opener and focus on Glendale College.

The Rams lost a close one to Glendale College a year ago and Allen’s team is looking for revenge.

“We have a lot of work to do and I know these guys have what it takes. We just gotta go back to the drawing board, get back in the meeting room, get back in practice and get this done,” Allen said. “Against Glendale, I remember we ran the heck out of the football. They couldn’t stop us from running the ball. We had an opportunity to run the ball in from the one-yard line but we made a bad decision.”

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Ray Moore Stadium on Sept. 10.

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.

