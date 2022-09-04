ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas State

Entering Week 2 of the college football season after a comeback victory in a top-five matchup, the Buckeyes don’t plan to take their foot off the pedal. No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 despite defeating then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3, prevailing in a 21-10 victory, during which the Buckeyes kept the Fighting Irish off the scoreboard in the second half.
Women’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State beats Brown 3-2 on the road

The Buckeyes conceded first but answered in emphatic fashion, scoring three goals in 23 minutes on their way to preserving a perfect record on the road and defeating Brown 3-2 Thursday. Brown (4-1-0) opened the scoring off a corner-kick in the 4th minute when senior forward Ava Seelenfreund’s header found...
Ohio State Buckeyes

Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff. Head coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. Ohio State also hired Perry Eliano from Cincinnati as its safeties coach and Tim Walton from the Jacksonville Jaguars as the cornerbacks and secondary coach.
Women’s Soccer: Character, adaptability and the little things remembered by Buckeye seniors

Before the No. 22 Ohio State women’s soccer team battles Kent State on Sunday, it will recognize eight players during Senior Day. Senior forwards Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears as well as defenders Talani Barnett and Kitty Jones-Black will be recognized alongside graduate forward Emaly Vatne, midfielder Maddy Lowe, defender Olivia Sensky and goalkeeper Kat Robinson.
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
What’s Up: Oktoberfest, concerts and comedians

As summer comes to a close, Columbus events are beginning to shift to more seasonal activities — so get excited for all of the upcoming fall festivities. This week is a happy-medium to usher summer out and begin to welcome fall in. Please note: Admission prices are listed before...
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention Saturday

Ohio State students looking to buy, sell or trade shoes will have their opportunity at the Sneaker Freaks 10th anniversary convention at the Ohio State Fairgrounds Saturday. Sneaker Freaks, hosted and founded by Travis Walker, Jermaine Jenkins, DJ D Boogie and Dommy Styles, will hold over 300 booths where vendors will be selling clothing items and accessories, Walker said.
