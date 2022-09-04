Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lantern
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas State
Entering Week 2 of the college football season after a comeback victory in a top-five matchup, the Buckeyes don’t plan to take their foot off the pedal. No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 despite defeating then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3, prevailing in a 21-10 victory, during which the Buckeyes kept the Fighting Irish off the scoreboard in the second half.
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State beats Brown 3-2 on the road
The Buckeyes conceded first but answered in emphatic fashion, scoring three goals in 23 minutes on their way to preserving a perfect record on the road and defeating Brown 3-2 Thursday. Brown (4-1-0) opened the scoring off a corner-kick in the 4th minute when senior forward Ava Seelenfreund’s header found...
Lantern
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre Dame
Even under the bright lights with stakes high during No. 3 Ohio State’s first top-five season-opener against then-No. 5 Notre Dame, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes kept their defense simple. The Buckeyes made adjustments at halftime Saturday, overcoming a 10-7 deficit by shutting out the Fighting Irish...
Lantern
Ohio State Buckeyes
Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff. Head coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. Ohio State also hired Perry Eliano from Cincinnati as its safeties coach and Tim Walton from the Jacksonville Jaguars as the cornerbacks and secondary coach.
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in December
Ohio State men’s basketball announced its Big Ten schedule Thursday, as the Buckeyes will open the conference slate against Rutgers at the Schottenstein Center Dec. 8. The 20-game conference schedule features home-and-home matchups against Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue and Michigan State. Ohio State rounds out the home...
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: Character, adaptability and the little things remembered by Buckeye seniors
Before the No. 22 Ohio State women’s soccer team battles Kent State on Sunday, it will recognize eight players during Senior Day. Senior forwards Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears as well as defenders Talani Barnett and Kitty Jones-Black will be recognized alongside graduate forward Emaly Vatne, midfielder Maddy Lowe, defender Olivia Sensky and goalkeeper Kat Robinson.
Lantern
The Abstract Athlete art exhibition highlights former athletes, veterans turned artists
Former Ohio State football player Percy King first learned his love of art in elementary school, but when football forced him into a busy schedule, his artistic endeavors were put on the back burner. Once King’s career with Ohio State closed in 2000, his pursuit to make art returned.
Lantern
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus
Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
Lantern
What’s Up: Oktoberfest, concerts and comedians
As summer comes to a close, Columbus events are beginning to shift to more seasonal activities — so get excited for all of the upcoming fall festivities. This week is a happy-medium to usher summer out and begin to welcome fall in. Please note: Admission prices are listed before...
Lantern
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention Saturday
Ohio State students looking to buy, sell or trade shoes will have their opportunity at the Sneaker Freaks 10th anniversary convention at the Ohio State Fairgrounds Saturday. Sneaker Freaks, hosted and founded by Travis Walker, Jermaine Jenkins, DJ D Boogie and Dommy Styles, will hold over 300 booths where vendors will be selling clothing items and accessories, Walker said.
Lantern
Kafe Kerouac gives opportunity for new, local artists to shine
When Mike Heslop, owner of Kafe Kerouac, opened the cafe 18 years ago, he said he decided he wanted it to be a space for people to enjoy drinks while looking at many forms of art. Kafe Kerouac, located at 2250 N. High St. is a local coffee shop that...
