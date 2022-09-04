Looking Out: Moving, you say? Let me check my schedule

“I’m moving into my new house next Tuesday,” says Sergio, exhausted.

He’s been working for weeks at painting, cleaning and remodeling in his new house. The dread of having to actually start toting his stuff is etched into his tired face.

Clearly, he’ll need help on the day of the big move.

“Tuesday, you say?” I ask.

“Yes. Tuesday.”

“I’m sorry, but I have four funerals, six weddings, plus I’m having two knee replacements that day,” I say. “But I should be able to help starting about 11:45 p.m.”

“No worries,” he says. “I hired some help.”

“Well! In that case, I can cancel everything and take you out for lunch,” I say. “I’m happy to help. Where do you want to eat?”

A bit later, my son, TJ, calls to tell us that he, too, is moving on Tuesday. He is going to a townhouse a mile or so away from his Florida apartment.

“Sorry, son. I can’t help. Next week is Airlines Appreciation Week. No flights,” I say.

“That’s OK, Dad,” he says. “You are too old to be of any use.”

“Now that I think of it, Airlines Appreciation Week is in October. Let me check the airline schedules,” I say.

“Forget it. I hired help.”

Besides helping other friends move, my beloved wife, Marsha, and I have moved six times. During the second move I learned to empty the refrigerator before laying it on its back to put into a pickup truck. The smell of sour milk permeated that refrigerator for years afterward.

There have been plenty of other moving mishaps. Strained muscles, bruised shins, stubbed toes, broken knickknacks, broken furniture, lost stuff — the list goes on.

My daughter actually broke her leg while moving. I wasn’t there to help her because I had four funerals, six weddings and two knee replacements that day.

Years ago, my friend Tikins and I were recruited to help a mutual friend move. We were young and strong. The mutual friend was even stronger, but he had a terrific fondness for alcohol. By the time we moved the last three loads, he was too drunk to help.

Last was a load, consisting of washer, dryer and refrigerator (empty and upright, by the way.)

Since we had already moved everything else — including a pool table and a piano — Tikins and I were completely done in.

We arrived at the new house. We carried our intoxicated friend into the house, tossing him on a mattress in a bedroom. After unloading the washer and dryer, we barely had the remaining strength to stand up.

The refrigerator was, we had been told right before the homeowner passed out, to go into the basement of the new home. It would be used to hold beer.

Somehow, we mustered the energy to get the refrigerator out of the trailer and onto a dolly. In through the back door and down the stairs we went, as far as the first landing. There, muscles screaming and lungs bursting with the effort, we managed to get the darned thing wedged between the walls, the floor and the ceiling. It totally blocked the stairway.

It wouldn’t budge.

We did the only thing we could do. We left it there and went home.

Edgar Allan Poe was onto something when he wrote "The Cask of Amontillado," wherein the protagonist bricked his drunken foe into a wine cellar. Unfortunately, it never occurred to Tikins and I to plunk our host in the basement of his new house before we sealed the stairway with a refrigerator.

Live and learn.

Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.