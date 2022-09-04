ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Just Musing: Labor Day celebrations and festivities to come

By Brenda Donegan
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 4 days ago

It is Labor Day weekend. For many, it is the last hurrah of summer. Some folks will be hosting or attending backyard barbecues with a variety of side dishes provided by those attending as well as the hosts. I can smell the brats, hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks and chicken on the grill and spareribs, pork butt and/or brisket in the smoker.

On the other hand, while many of us are feasting away, there are special folks working their regular schedule that we need to recognize. They infrequently get to celebrate holidays with their family and/or friends. These include, but are not limited to, law enforcement, firefighters, nurses, EMTs and paramedics, first responders and emergency room personnel. Kudos to their families as well as they will celebrate with their heroes when schedules permit.

I wish I had a crystal ball to predict the outcome of Saturday night's football game in the Horseshoe when The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. My hope is the Buckeyes come out ready to go with the first snap. What a season opener for Coach Ryan Day and team. Go Bucks!

Also, this week, Marion will host the annual Popcorn Festival. I haven’t seen the schedule but in past years, the festival kicked off with a huge parade on Thursday evening followed by the opening act on the main stage. A variety of foods will be available from fried veggies to cream puffs and everything in between. Enjoy the festival and be safe.

Let me leave you with this quotation by Theodore Roosevelt: “It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things.”

Until next week. Practice good hygiene and be safe. COVID hasn’t left us.

Brenda Donegan is a former Marion Star staffer. She may be reached at brendadonegan55@gmail.com.

