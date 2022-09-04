With Record-Breaking Heat on the Horizon, Mendocino County Firefighters Position Strike Teams for Immediate Response

Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
[UPDATE 10:22 a.m.] Wildfire Ignites Near Elk Threatening One Structure
Scanner traffic indicates that ground and air firefighting resources have been dispatched to the 3900 block of Cameron Road in the Mendocino coast town of Elk after reports emerged regarding a fire. Early information about the incident indicates one acre of vegetation has burned and one structure is threatened. As...
KTVU FOX 2
Tana fire prompts evacuations in Clearlake
Some residents in Clearlake were ordered to flee their homes due to a dangerous fire burning in the Lake County town. The Tana fire started in a structure around 4 p.m., but spread to vegetation, threatening other buildings, according to Lake County News. To see which areas are affected by...
The Mendocino Voice
Protests continue over JDSF logging; activists block road Wednesday￼
MENDOCINO Co, 9/8/22 — Feeling blindsided after Cal Fire resumed work on timber harvest plans (THP) in Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) in the midst of negotiations for tribal co-management, activists protested logging in the forest several times over the past week. Several people blocked an access road to the Red Tail THP near the Camp One campground on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Redwood Nation Earth First!.
mendofever.com
Lights Went On, Unwanted Female Pounding On Door – Ukiah Police Logs 09.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County at its driest in 128 years, but expert says relief unlikely through November
A recent town hall meeting in Sonoma County touched on all aspects of water — and the lack of it — in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives...
mendofever.com
Cooling Center Opens in Ukiah After Public Health Declares a ‘Heat Emergency’
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Public Health has declared a heat emergency for the interior valleys of Mendocino County due to extremely high forecasted daytime temperatures. The heat emergency is expected to end at 8 PM on Friday, Sept. 9. The heat emergency...
Sonoma County starts basic income program offering qualifying families $500 a month
Sonoma County will be spearheading a pilot program to provide a guaranteed minimum income to over 300 low-income families to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced, the county announced. The Pathway to Income Equity program began taking applications this month. The two-year program will provide 305...
ksro.com
15 Homicides in Sonoma County This Year
A little more than nine months into the year and Sonoma County already has its highest number of homicides in a decade. Fifteen deaths have been investigated as homicides this year. That passes the dozen homicides reported in all of 2017, making this the deadliest year of the decade in Sonoma County, as far as homicides go. There were nine killings reported in Sonoma County last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Athena House, Santa Rosa treatment center for women, finds new home
A 33-year-old Santa Rosa residential treatment program for women has found a new home after being forced to close in July. Athena House, for women struggling with substance use, will reopen with new management at the site of its sister sober-living facility Hope Village, which was also slated to close.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Infant Passes Away with the COVID-19 Virus
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. An infant in Mendocino County recently passed away with COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family. Death #135: Infant not eligible for vaccination. Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren stated: “COVID-19 has become one of the...
mendofever.com
Subject Swinging Cat Around By The Neck, Aggressive Male Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 09.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff
GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
ksro.com
Heat Records Broken in Santa Rosa; Heat Warning Through Thursday
Santa Rosa had a high of 112-degrees on Monday, a day that will now live in the record books. It crushes the old high for the September 5th date, when it was 101-degrees in 2008. It was also the hottest September day ever recorded in Santa Rosa. The old record was 110-degrees, set in 2020, 2017, and 1971. Sean Miller of the National Weather Service tells the Press Democrat the area between the Russian River, Windsor and the Sonoma County Airport was unofficially as hot as 115-degrees yesterday, making it the hottest spot in the county. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.
Sonoma County launches pilot program to provide guaranteed income for over 300 families
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Sonoma County is partnering with the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg and a coalition of community groups to launch a two-year pilot program that will provide a guaranteed minimum income of $500 a month to 305 low-income families as it studies the program’s impacts on reducing poverty and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
Hit-and-run driver who dragged motorcycle for 2 miles arrested in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in critical condition with […]
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
Comments / 0