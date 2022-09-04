Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
PODCAST: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington Preview
The Oregon Ducks are looking for a get right game. After falling 49-3 to the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta, Dan Lanning's squad wants to show the Pac-12 and the rest of the country what they're really about. On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, host Max Torres sits...
Centre Daily
Oregon vs. Eastern Washington Score Predictions
The Oregon Ducks (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) return to Eugene to welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky) this weekend in their home opener. The Georgia Bulldogs exposed all of Oregon's weaknesses and the Ducks have plenty of areas they'll be working on this weekend. Like we do every...
