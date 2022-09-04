ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno's Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. "The most amazing thing I've ever accomplished, to be honest with you," admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master's division (35 and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren't many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

What to expect at The Great Reno Balloon Race 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families will be at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park this weekend when the annual tradition takes to the skies again. Board President Chris Dondero visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect this year at The Great Reno Balloon Race and what's behind the popularity of the event.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones

Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race.
HAZEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno begins national search for its next police chief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has begun a nationwide search for its next police chief. Current chief Jason Soto announced in April that he will retire at the end of the year after 25 years with the department. "Our Chief of Police has the responsibility to make...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Kathleen Taylor picked as new Ward 5 council member

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council picked Kathleen Taylor on Wednesday as the Ward 5 replacement for Nooma Jardon. The council immediately swore in Taylor, 48, to her position. Taylor lives in the downtown area and Ward 5 includes downtown Reno, northwest Reno and the Mogul and Verdi areas.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized

Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff. Reno's Wike wins BMX Racing World Championship.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Working Outdoors In Extreme Heat

Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Proud September Event

Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Art Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woven baskets, woodworking, gourd art and more are all on display this weekend in Carson City. The Silver State Art Festival will be returning and showcasing the works of several local artists. Be inspired and take classes right there on site. Kristy Dial, President of the Nevada Gourd Society, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the unique event.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man killed in Humboldt County crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police are investigating after a crash in Humboldt County killed one man back in August. They say a preliminary investigation found that on Aug. 24, a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul, was traveling east when the driver drove off the right hand side and into the dirt shoulder for unknown reasons.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City councilmember organizes community cleanup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City councilmember Bonnie Ward is organizing a community cleanup this Saturday. The cleanup will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The city invites people to bring trash, yard waste, and any other items they would like disposed of. You can also donate your time to the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Air quality advisory for Reno area; unhealthy air expected

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke from the Mosquito Fire on the west side of the Sierra has prompted the Washoe County Health District to issue an air quality advisory. Air quality for the Reno-Sparks area is expected to be moderate to unhealthy at times today and through the weekend. "Unhealthy air...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police arrest suspect in McCarran Boulevard shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police say they have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 27 shooting on Sullivan and McCarran. 18-year-old Julian Lupercio-Trejo was arrested Thursday after days of avoiding police contact. He is charged with battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and discharging a firearm...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Scammers impersonate Reno Police Department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - "The caller ID on my husband's phone said Reno Police Department," Katie Gipson said. And that prompted Brian Gipson to pick up the phone. The man on the other end of the call claimed to be a lieutenant from the Reno Police Department.
RENO, NV

