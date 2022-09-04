Read full article on original website
Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
Help Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada ‘Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, Sept. 10, the community is invited to help raise money for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s largest fundraiser of the year. “Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty” takes place at the CCSNN parking lot (500 E. Fourth Street). CEO Marie Baxter stopped...
What to expect at The Great Reno Balloon Race 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families will be at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park this weekend when the annual tradition takes to the skies again. Board President Chris Dondero visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect this year at The Great Reno Balloon Race and what’s behind the popularity of the event.
Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
Reno begins national search for its next police chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has begun a nationwide search for its next police chief. Current chief Jason Soto announced in April that he will retire at the end of the year after 25 years with the department. “Our Chief of Police has the responsibility to make...
Kathleen Taylor picked as new Ward 5 council member
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council picked Kathleen Taylor on Wednesday as the Ward 5 replacement for Nooma Jardon. The council immediately swore in Taylor, 48, to her position. Taylor lives in the downtown area and Ward 5 includes downtown Reno, northwest Reno and the Mogul and Verdi areas.
Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized
Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff. Reno's Wike wins BMX Racing World Championship. Updated:...
Working Outdoors In Extreme Heat
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
Sparks Proud September Event
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff.
Silver State Art Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woven baskets, woodworking, gourd art and more are all on display this weekend in Carson City. The Silver State Art Festival will be returning and showcasing the works of several local artists. Be inspired and take classes right there on site. Kristy Dial, President of the Nevada Gourd Society, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the unique event.
Sierra Nevada Realtors and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Nevada Realtors are partnering with the local chapter of the national non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to build beds for kids and the community is invited to help. From Sierra Nevada Realtors, president and board member Jeanne Koerner and Alisa Andrews, as well as Sleep...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
Reno man killed in Humboldt County crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police are investigating after a crash in Humboldt County killed one man back in August. They say a preliminary investigation found that on Aug. 24, a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul, was traveling east when the driver drove off the right hand side and into the dirt shoulder for unknown reasons.
City councilmember organizes community cleanup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City councilmember Bonnie Ward is organizing a community cleanup this Saturday. The cleanup will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The city invites people to bring trash, yard waste, and any other items they would like disposed of. You can also donate your time to the...
Air quality advisory for Reno area; unhealthy air expected
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke from the Mosquito Fire on the west side of the Sierra has prompted the Washoe County Health District to issue an air quality advisory. Air quality for the Reno-Sparks area is expected to be moderate to unhealthy at times today and through the weekend. “Unhealthy air...
Police arrest suspect in McCarran Boulevard shooting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police say they have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 27 shooting on Sullivan and McCarran. 18-year-old Julian Lupercio-Trejo was arrested Thursday after days of avoiding police contact. He is charged with battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and discharging a firearm...
Get your tickets for the Stylish Woman Expo at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Stylish Woman Expo is a non-stop day of activities for all women. From teen fashion, arts, hair, nails, cosmetics to demonstrations, fashion shows and seminars, this event is a must-attend for women of all ages. Assistant manager of events, Lisa Willet, stopped by Morning Break...
RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
Scammers impersonate Reno Police Department
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The caller ID on my husband’s phone said Reno Police Department,” Katie Gipson said. And that prompted Brian Gipson to pick up the phone. The man on the other end of the call claimed to be a lieutenant from the Reno Police Department.
