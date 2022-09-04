Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Bound for hometown, Nevada commit Amini Amone rushing toward record books at East
SALT LAKE CITY — Amini Amone has played football since he was a toddler through his senior year at East High, where he has 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Leopards (2-2) whose early-season schedule included top-ranked Skyridge and a 1-point loss to Orem on the final play of the game.
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack’s Shannon O’Hair in exclusive company at FBS level
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Being 1 of 4, that’s a really big achievement,” said Nevada Football’s Head Equipment Manager, Shannon O’Hair. August 27, 2022 is the night O’Hair got the national recognition she deserves. The game marked the Wolf Pack’s season opener at New Mexico State on ESPN2.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
Reno golfer takes Flight Winners’ net title at World Amateur Handicap Championship
Reno golfer Terry Ream had to wait six years, but he gained some sweet redemption. Ream won the the net title at the world's biggest amateur golf tournament, the Myrtle Beach World Amateur, on Friday. ...
Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno
A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno. Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
daytrippen.com
Pyramid Lake Nevada Day Trip From Reno
Pyramid Lake Nevada is a remnant of ancient Lake Lahontan that covered much of northwestern Nevada. Located thirty-five miles northeast of Reno, this desert lake is a popular day trip from Reno, Nevada. After what seems like a long drive through the desert, travelers are rewarded with a spectacular view...
KOLO TV Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones. Updated: 6 hours ago. Todd Jones...
KOLO TV Reno
NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
sparkstrib.com
Legends Bay Casino opens in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino, the newest gambling establishment to open in Northern Nevada in more than 20 years, finally opened its doors last night on August 30 after 16 years in the making. Located a stone’s throw away from the Outlets at Legends, Hampton Inn, and Residence Inn by Marriott, Legends...
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Art Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woven baskets, woodworking, gourd art and more are all on display this weekend in Carson City. The Silver State Art Festival will be returning and showcasing the works of several local artists. Be inspired and take classes right there on site. Kristy Dial, President of the Nevada Gourd Society, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the unique event.
KOLO TV Reno
Help Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada ‘Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, Sept. 10, the community is invited to help raise money for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s largest fundraiser of the year. “Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty” takes place at the CCSNN parking lot (500 E. Fourth Street). CEO Marie Baxter stopped...
2news.com
Reno Air Races Pilot Dies in California Plane Crash
Authorities say a pilot associated with the Reno Air Races has died in a plane crash in California. The Reno Air Racing Association sent us this statement:. The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) mourns the loss of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, Unlimited Class president, who died in a plane crash in Shafter, Calif. He was 74.
mynews4.com
NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
KOLO TV Reno
Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, AZ)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Moana Lane in Reno on Tuesday. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened after 11:15 a.m. near a portion of Interstate 580 south of Moana Lane. The officials stated that one person...
KOLO TV Reno
Dinner with your Dog
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Having dinner outside this month could help benefit local animals looking for a forever home. Wild River Grille continues its Dinner with your Dog Series. Every Monday in September, the Reno riverfront restaurant will donate a portion of the sales to the Nevada Humane Society. Reto Gross and Britton Griffith visited KOLO to let people know what they can expect.
Tri-City Herald
Missing mountain biker found dead 200 feet below steep trail, California officials say
The body of a missing mountain biker was found 200 feet below his bicycle on a remote trail, according to California officials. On Sept. 3, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched after receiving a report of a missing person on the Downieville Downhill Trail, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Nevada Realtors and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Nevada Realtors are partnering with the local chapter of the national non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to build beds for kids and the community is invited to help. From Sierra Nevada Realtors, president and board member Jeanne Koerner and Alisa Andrews, as well as Sleep...
KOLO TV Reno
Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
