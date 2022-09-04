ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack’s Shannon O’Hair in exclusive company at FBS level

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Being 1 of 4, that’s a really big achievement,” said Nevada Football’s Head Equipment Manager, Shannon O’Hair. August 27, 2022 is the night O’Hair got the national recognition she deserves. The game marked the Wolf Pack’s season opener at New Mexico State on ESPN2.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno

A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno.  Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
RENO, NV
daytrippen.com

Pyramid Lake Nevada Day Trip From Reno

Pyramid Lake Nevada is a remnant of ancient Lake Lahontan that covered much of northwestern Nevada. Located thirty-five miles northeast of Reno, this desert lake is a popular day trip from Reno, Nevada. After what seems like a long drive through the desert, travelers are rewarded with a spectacular view...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race

Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

Legends Bay Casino opens in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino, the newest gambling establishment to open in Northern Nevada in more than 20 years, finally opened its doors last night on August 30 after 16 years in the making. Located a stone’s throw away from the Outlets at Legends, Hampton Inn, and Residence Inn by Marriott, Legends...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Art Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woven baskets, woodworking, gourd art and more are all on display this weekend in Carson City. The Silver State Art Festival will be returning and showcasing the works of several local artists. Be inspired and take classes right there on site. Kristy Dial, President of the Nevada Gourd Society, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the unique event.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Reno Air Races Pilot Dies in California Plane Crash

Authorities say a pilot associated with the Reno Air Races has died in a plane crash in California. The Reno Air Racing Association sent us this statement:. The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) mourns the loss of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, Unlimited Class president, who died in a plane crash in Shafter, Calif. He was 74.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones

Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms.
HAZEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dinner with your Dog

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Having dinner outside this month could help benefit local animals looking for a forever home. Wild River Grille continues its Dinner with your Dog Series. Every Monday in September, the Reno riverfront restaurant will donate a portion of the sales to the Nevada Humane Society. Reto Gross and Britton Griffith visited KOLO to let people know what they can expect.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race

A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized

Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV

