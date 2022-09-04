ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

WEHOville.com

COMMISSIONER PROFILE | Catherine Eng

Catherine Eng was recently appointed to the Business License Commission. WEHOville spoke with her about crime, cannabis and the joys of the East Side. Give us your introduction. I have spent most of my life and career being BTS (behind the scenes) so I don’t consider myself known! I am...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo

A round-up of city events and meetings happening Sept. 4-10, in West Hollywood. 9:00 AM (Cancelled) Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, September 8. 5:00 PM Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee Meeting. 6:00 PM (Cancelled) Sunset Arts & Advertising Subcommittee Teleconference...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

OCT. 2: WHWRA’s Ice Cream Social

After an almost three year hiatus, the WHWRA “Meet The Candidates Ice Cream Social” is back on Sunday Oct 2!. Weho West residents listening to candidates at the 2019 Ice Cream Social. At this event Weho West residents will have the opportunity to mingle, enjoy some ice cream...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo’s John Varvatos store is closed

Designer clothing retailer John Varvatos has closed its West Hollywood location at 8800 Melrose Ave. The storefront is now for lease. John Varvatos joins a growing list of recent West Hollywood business closures including Starbucks and Cousins Maine Lobster. This past summer, Varvatos opened the flagship store of his new...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

UPDATED: Mural’s muse is … Councilmember Lindsey Horvath?

The woman depicted in the mural at Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Ave. is none other than Councilmember Lindsey Horvath!. Speculation began Friday when the outlines of a mysterious blonde began to coalesce on the corner building. Instead of a piece of public art, this installation appears to be a political ad in support of Horvath’s campaign for County Supervisor. The finished portrait captures Horvath’s color scheme and distinct features, but she appears somehow less than happy as she gazes out at the city where her political career began and flourished.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Aug. 22-28)

Strong Arm Robbery (Attempt) 08/22/2022 @ 1045. A woman was getting a parking ticket when she attempted to pull the ticket scanner from the Parking Enforcement Officer’s hand. The suspect also pushed and tried to punch the victim. #05298. Armed Robbery (Estes) 7100 block Santa Monica Blvd. 08/22/2022 @...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

PHOTOS: NextGen Summer Social

The City of West Hollywood held a mixer Monday on the Respite Deck of the new Aquatic and Recreation Center to invite young residents to meet city leaders and learn how to become more involved with the city’s affairs. Tags: aquatic and recreation center, nextgen. About Brandon Garcia. Brandon...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

TODAY 6:30PM: Learn about WeHo’s historical racial discrimination study

The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend the Historical Context Study Community Listening Session on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Registration to participate in the listening session is required and can be completed here. The purpose of the Community Listening Session is for the City’s consultant, Architectural Resources Group, to provide an overview of the Historical Context Study, including goals and objectives, and to gather community input.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

OpEd: John Duran comes out swinging

At the WeHo for the People Candidate forum, former Council member John Duran came out of hiding. The former City Council man served on the West Hollywood City Council for almost 20 years and was known for romancing issues as well as many controversies that followed him. Sponsored by the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Who is Sarah Adolphson?

The WeHo for the People candidate forum introduced residents to Sarah Adolphson-Reimer. Adolphson is a resident of Kings Road and a business owner with offices on Norwich Drive. WEHOville went to meet the rising star on the afternoon after her performance that had everyone in the city talking. Adolphson is...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

LYNN HOOPINGARNER | Plans for San Vicente apartments are full of flaws

Today, Planning Commission will be hearing a proposal for a new project for 24 condominium units (a requested Tract Map is also in the application) to replace an existing 13 rental housing units (the tenants were “Ellised out” in 2019) at 948-954 N. San Vicente. While on paper this sounds like a net increase in housing, the staff report leaves open a number of questions that I hope will be addressed by the Commission. I will not be able to make all my comments in three minutes so I thought I would share some of them here.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
