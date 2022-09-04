The woman depicted in the mural at Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Ave. is none other than Councilmember Lindsey Horvath!. Speculation began Friday when the outlines of a mysterious blonde began to coalesce on the corner building. Instead of a piece of public art, this installation appears to be a political ad in support of Horvath’s campaign for County Supervisor. The finished portrait captures Horvath’s color scheme and distinct features, but she appears somehow less than happy as she gazes out at the city where her political career began and flourished.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO