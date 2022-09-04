Read full article on original website
Business owners, residents band together to fight City Council’s agenda
A group of dissatisfied residents and business owners along with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have launched a coalition called WEHO for the People to raise the awareness among voters about the need for change in the City Council election this fall. Keith Kaplan, a long-time resident, property owner...
Cooling Center will stay open as California avoids rolling blackouts
With temperatures continuing to soar across Southern California, the City of West Hollywood has extended the open hours of its Cooling Center at Plummer Park. The Cooling Center will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, September 9, 2022. The Cooling Center is located at...
COMMISSIONER PROFILE | Catherine Eng
Catherine Eng was recently appointed to the Business License Commission. WEHOville spoke with her about crime, cannabis and the joys of the East Side. Give us your introduction. I have spent most of my life and career being BTS (behind the scenes) so I don’t consider myself known! I am...
This week in WeHo
A round-up of city events and meetings happening Sept. 4-10, in West Hollywood. 9:00 AM (Cancelled) Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, September 8. 5:00 PM Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee Meeting. 6:00 PM (Cancelled) Sunset Arts & Advertising Subcommittee Teleconference...
OCT. 2: WHWRA’s Ice Cream Social
After an almost three year hiatus, the WHWRA “Meet The Candidates Ice Cream Social” is back on Sunday Oct 2!. Weho West residents listening to candidates at the 2019 Ice Cream Social. At this event Weho West residents will have the opportunity to mingle, enjoy some ice cream...
OpEd: Did Lindsey know? In-kind contribution or In-side deal?
It was just two weeks ago that Lindsey Horvath was the swing vote in a 3-2 approval of the modifications to the Faring Factory Project at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. at Robertson. Now, that very same corner features a larger-than-life mural of Horvath and an advertisement for her political campaign.
WeHo’s John Varvatos store is closed
Designer clothing retailer John Varvatos has closed its West Hollywood location at 8800 Melrose Ave. The storefront is now for lease. John Varvatos joins a growing list of recent West Hollywood business closures including Starbucks and Cousins Maine Lobster. This past summer, Varvatos opened the flagship store of his new...
Kamala Harris warns about midterms during Southern California visit
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to depart from Los Angeles International Airport Sunday aboard Air Force 2, bound for Orlando, Florida, ending a five-day trip to Southern California that included speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. Harris used the 18-minute speech at a Newport Coast estate Saturday to...
UPDATED: Mural’s muse is … Councilmember Lindsey Horvath?
The woman depicted in the mural at Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Ave. is none other than Councilmember Lindsey Horvath!. Speculation began Friday when the outlines of a mysterious blonde began to coalesce on the corner building. Instead of a piece of public art, this installation appears to be a political ad in support of Horvath’s campaign for County Supervisor. The finished portrait captures Horvath’s color scheme and distinct features, but she appears somehow less than happy as she gazes out at the city where her political career began and flourished.
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Aug. 22-28)
Strong Arm Robbery (Attempt) 08/22/2022 @ 1045. A woman was getting a parking ticket when she attempted to pull the ticket scanner from the Parking Enforcement Officer’s hand. The suspect also pushed and tried to punch the victim. #05298. Armed Robbery (Estes) 7100 block Santa Monica Blvd. 08/22/2022 @...
PHOTOS: NextGen Summer Social
The City of West Hollywood held a mixer Monday on the Respite Deck of the new Aquatic and Recreation Center to invite young residents to meet city leaders and learn how to become more involved with the city’s affairs. Tags: aquatic and recreation center, nextgen. About Brandon Garcia. Brandon...
TODAY 6:30PM: Learn about WeHo’s historical racial discrimination study
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend the Historical Context Study Community Listening Session on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Registration to participate in the listening session is required and can be completed here. The purpose of the Community Listening Session is for the City’s consultant, Architectural Resources Group, to provide an overview of the Historical Context Study, including goals and objectives, and to gather community input.
OpEd: John Duran comes out swinging
At the WeHo for the People Candidate forum, former Council member John Duran came out of hiding. The former City Council man served on the West Hollywood City Council for almost 20 years and was known for romancing issues as well as many controversies that followed him. Sponsored by the...
Who is Sarah Adolphson?
The WeHo for the People candidate forum introduced residents to Sarah Adolphson-Reimer. Adolphson is a resident of Kings Road and a business owner with offices on Norwich Drive. WEHOville went to meet the rising star on the afternoon after her performance that had everyone in the city talking. Adolphson is...
The dust has settled. How did the candidates do? | WEHO FOR THE PEOPLE FORUM, PART 3
Last night’s WeHo for the People Candidate Forum produced few fireworks, but it did ignite a campaign season that’s been on simmer all summer long. And the candidates left no doubt that they were ready for primetime. The “next generation” — Robert Oliver, Zekiah Wright, Chelsea Byers, Jordan...
Union bosses shake hands with Chateau Marmont’s owners
After 2+ years of boycotts and protests, the Chateau Marmont has finally recognized its workers’ union and will soon return to normal operations. The legendary West Hollywood hotel and UNITE HERE! Local 11 reached an agreement Thursday that will “lay all prior disputes to rest.”. “We believe that...
LYNN HOOPINGARNER | Plans for San Vicente apartments are full of flaws
Today, Planning Commission will be hearing a proposal for a new project for 24 condominium units (a requested Tract Map is also in the application) to replace an existing 13 rental housing units (the tenants were “Ellised out” in 2019) at 948-954 N. San Vicente. While on paper this sounds like a net increase in housing, the staff report leaves open a number of questions that I hope will be addressed by the Commission. I will not be able to make all my comments in three minutes so I thought I would share some of them here.
Ben Savage steals headlines but skips WeHo candidate forum
Ben Savage was watched by millions of millennials during his run on the iconic 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World, but anyone who tuned into the WeHo for the People Candidate Forum this week hoping to see his star debut as a political candidate was left sorely disappointed. Savage was the...
DEAR WEHO: Where are leaders who will work toward the common good?
As a 37-year resident, I feel that it is important to rise to the level of community leader, not simply “claim it” and then run with it — especially in an area like Los Angeles, where so many individuals consider themselves celebrities or influencers. We have had...
