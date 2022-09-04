Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.Decisions on whether to go ahead will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.However, it will be left to individual organisations to choose how to proceed and postponements will not be mandatory.A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.However, a number of sporting events listed for Friday have already been postponed following the death of Elizabeth...

UEFA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO