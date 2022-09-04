Read full article on original website
Best Workplaces offer superior employee experience regardless of industry
Wegmans Food Markets is No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ list in the large business category. It’s easy to blame our workplace woes on the industry we work in with a resigned shrug:. “Work-life balance is nearly impossible in health care.”. “There’s nothing positive about...
Optii Solutions Recognizes Housekeeping Teams With Week-Long Celebration
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced its participation in housekeeping week 2022 because of the importance of celebrating these hard working teams and individuals that make hospitality possible. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005379/en/ Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced its participation in housekeeping week 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
YOOBIC Buys French Digital Hospitality Innovator Heystan
Heystan's fully personalized training and knowledge management application is used by a strong cross-section of QSR restaurants and hotel brands. YOOBIC, the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, announced its purchase of Heystan, a digital training and knowledge management platform serving the catering and hospitality industries. Marking YOOBIC’s first acquisition, the deal further bolsters the company’s presence in the vibrant food and dining space.
Black Engineers Are Underrepresented in the Workforce. She's Working to Change That
Despite engineering firms increasingly adopting inclusive hiring practices, Black employees made up only 5.1 percent of the U.S. science and engineering workforce in 2019, according to the National Center for Science Engineering Statistics. Janeen Uzzell is focused on radically increasing those numbers. The CEO of the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a group dedicated to improving recruitment and retention, Uzzell is the former chief operating officer of the Wikimedia Foundation in Washington D.C. and worked for 16 years at General Electric. She sat down with Inc. recently to share her business journey, explain why the tech industry still holds misconceptions about Black engineers, and discuss the steps her organization is taking to help.--as told to Xintian Tina Wang.
Boss Women Media & Cash App Partner on New Initiative, Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour
Online empowerment and education platform Boss Women Media announced its partnership with financial services platform Cash App for its newest initiative, Ambitious Girl. The Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour 2022 is an event series for college-level Black women focused on career readiness, financial inclusion, leadership, and networking while providing an empowering community dedicated to inspiring, equipping, and celebrating them as entrepreneurs and thriving corporate queens.
Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO
FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
Why the Future of Entrepreneurship Is Small
Here's why the future looks bright for small businesses.
