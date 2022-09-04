Effective: 2022-09-08 13:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains Tonight through Friday evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Preliminary snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible between 9000 and 10000 feet, and 5 to 10 inches between 10000 and 11000 feet. Isolated amounts around a foot of snow possible above 11000 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Tonight through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could become slick late tonight into Friday morning, and then again Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions. Also, very low visibilities at times could be very disorientating.

BIG HORN COUNTY, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO